This week's most notable release initially raised a big question mark: How would David Fincher direct Quentin Tarantino's script? Over the last few days, however, an even bigger question eclipsed it: Does the film use generative AI?

Rodrigo Perez at The Playlist breaks down how the controversy erupted, and also includes a link to Fincher's interview with Los Angeles Times in which he painted himself as not 'fearing the unknown,' suggesting he likes the idea of using AI as a "tool," even if he did not confirm its use in his latest film.

We'll wait to see how our reviewer reacts to the film itself, but until I read more, my enthusiasm has been tamped down. Nonetheless, I wrote a couple grafs below about Tarantino's pen -- or does he use a pencil as his "tool"? (It's a slow week, with only three releases of note.) (I'm not counting Focker-In-Law.) We'll add links to our reviews as they arrive, as well as any confirmation(s) of generative A.I. use.

Tarantino, of course, first made his mark by writing and directing Reservoir Dogs in 1992. What cemented his reputation, though, were his written words for films that surrounded the release of his sophomore effort, Pulp Fiction, in 1994, and a segment in Four Rooms, in 1995: True Romance, directed by Tony Scott; Natural Born Killers, directed by Oliver Stone; and From Dusk Til Dawn, directed by Robert Rodriguez; as well as his uncredited work on Crimson Tide, directed by Tony Scott, and The Rock, directed by Michael Bay.

In the seven years since he directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in 2019, Tarantino completed a novelization of that film, published in 2021, as well as his nonfiction collection of essays, Cinema Speculation, published in 2022.

More details below, along with notes on two animated features that are also opening this week.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The film opens Wednesday, November 25, only in IMAX movie theaters, via Netflix.

Netflix categorizes the film as a "comedy." Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan also star.

Official synopsis: "Brad Pitt stars as the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 LA. David Fincher directs a script by Quentin Tarantino."

Hexed

The film opens Wednesday, November 25, only in movie theaters, via Disney.

Disney's newest witch-focused animated feature has not been getting as big a promotional push as I expected to see, though the voice cast is impressive.

Official synopsis: "An impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie Doe (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her out of suburbia and into a spectacle-filled journey through a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.



"Walton Goggins voices Beef Roger Crummchuk, a reclusive, magical three-eyed cat who forges an uneasy alliance with Billie and Alice. Two-time Academy Award® winner Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste, a sinister figure who will stop at nothing to maintain her power in perpetuity over Hexe.



"Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand; co-directed by Josie Trinidad; produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino; and written by Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller."

In Waves

The film opens Friday, November 27, only in select movie theaters, via Netflix.

The voices of Will Sharpe, Stephanie Hsu, and Johnny Young lead the cast in the other Netflix theatrical release this week. It lands on Netflix December 11.

Official synopsis: "AJ (voiced by Will Sharpe), a reserved high school student in Los Angeles, spends his days drawing and skateboarding with his friends. Kristen (voiced by Stephanie Hsu), an energetic surfer, finds joy and freedom in the ocean. When they meet, curiosity evolves into deep love: Kristen teaches AJ to surf and shares its historical connection to Hawaiian culture. As their relationship grows closer, AJ is inspired to preserve their connection by drawing their story.

"An animated true story set against the sun-soaked surf culture of Southern California, In Waves explores the joy of finding your soulmate, the courage it takes to live life to the fullest, and the enduring power of love to shape who we become and what we leave behind."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

