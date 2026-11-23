About 30 minutes into Focker-In-Law, Teri Polo's long-suffering Focker-by-marriage Pam remarks that her husband Greg (Ben Stiller) is now older than her father Jack (Robert De Niro) was when they first met in 2000's Meet the Parents.

You can slice this fact in a number of ways; a charitable view would be to re-evaluate how far we've come with a nostalgic warmth for the past, where everyone is now older and wiser and closer in life and love.

Another is a refreshing angle for the fourth instalment of the Fockerverse (not an official term...yet) where it can spin Stiller's hapless, well-meaning oaf into a new take on an old character, a kind of passing of the torch from generation to generation.

The final one is the most exhausted, defeated take: are we still here after a quarter of a century? The experience of watching Focker-In-Law is all three, but mostly the latter.

Fifteen years after we last saw him in the abysmal Little Fockers, Greg 'Gaylord' Focker (a man's whose name as a joke apparently never gets old) finds his Fockers not so little anymore; he is now the father to two twenty-somethings with partners of their own. Daughter Samantha (Beanie Feldstein) is coupled up with the exceedingly ingratiating Eduardo (her Booksmart co-star Eduardo Franco), while son Henry (Skyler Gisondo) is building up the courage to let his family meet his long-term beau, Olivia (Ariana Grande-Butera), a high-flying Californian life coach with a background in hostage negotiation with the FBI.

Excitement is in the air for the big meet at Grandpa Jack's 80th birthday bash, only for Greg to be his usual foolish self and put his foot in it at every turn, finding himself in Jack's shoes as a discerning patriarch with an apparent vendetta for the lady who will snatch his precious boy away from him. But with Jack now a softer, kinder man and Olivia practically perfect in every way, Greg is seemingly the unreasonable party and his standing in the wider family remains as shaky as ever.

In bringing the hyper-conservative versus mildly-conservative comedy of Meet the Parents into 2026, it's perhaps a little surprising how unwilling franchise mainstay (his fourth as writer, his first as director) John Hamburg is to update things for a stranger, scarier time. Grandpa Jack's CIA past was always perhaps the series' darker edge, a shadow of pent-up masculinity that looms long over an unsuspecting (comparative) liberal patsy; now, De Niro is tasked with playing Jack as a born-again woke and vegan fitness freak, which is sort of a joke in as much as it's an amusing idea to hear Travis Bickle talk about Pelatons and cold plunges. That's where the film's finger finds its pulse, a disappointingly weak one when a modern update calls for something much more cutting than what is offered up here.

Much of the rest of the humor is the same farcical slapstick Stiller is at least semi-adept at. The replacement for beloved family cat Mr. Jinx (now a taxidermied husk after succumbing to feline bone cancer) is a German Shepherd sniffer dog called Lazarus, whose particular set of skills are a nightmare for the light-fingered among its cast, and a vicious bestial nemesis for Greg is the closest the film comes to some excitement; a dire Beastie Boys-powered bike chase between three generations of Byrne-Fockers threatens to kill any laughs stone-dead just before the final third rolls around.

Yet perhaps the greatest defense Focker-In-Law is capable of is that this is a big studio comedy, theatrically-released and sporting actual movie stars that is the Thanksgiving gambit for 2026. For all its oddly quaint and safe politics and stale conflict, there is a real throwback quality to a type of crowd-pleaser that just doesn't exist anymore. When was the last time something this star-studded and innocuously flimsy was given this particular packaging job?

Returning leads Stiller and De Niro are familiar to this game, and it's no longer a novelty to see them in this pairing...but Gisondo and Grande-Butera? They are two of the most uniquely characterful stars of their generation, finally cast in a format that seems to have been and gone before their time, yet they are absolutely perfect for it all the same. Gisondo in particular gives some genuine vulnerability to a paper-thin man-child in arrested development that the screenplay is not calling for, but he gives it anyway, going above and beyond because he can. Grande-Butera also proves that her pitch-perfect turn in Wicked was no fluke, once again given much less to work with here but effortlessly nailing the prim and preppy Focker-to-be.

While it's true that there's nothing fresh here in the slightest, there could be a more nightmarish family get-together this Thanksgiving that we're spared through the warm white glow of the Fockerology (again, not coined, but maybe could be?) and its unnecessary, harmless return. Sterile and infantile, but also meaningless in a non-committal, soft and inoffensive way, its echoes of a bygone era are banal enough to make its shortcomings feel very small.

Whether this is a knowing final chapter in the Book of Focker remains to be seen; there's enough juice and star power in the new generation for this to get Stiller back when he hits 80 too. Its possible return will hit with just as little impact, and cause an equal amount of furore: none at all, and that's not the worst thing in the world.

The film opens Wednesday, 25 November, in various territories around the world. In the U.S., visit Universal Pictures' official site for locations and showtimes.

