Toronto 2026: Wrap -- All Our Coverage (So Far)

The 2026 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival concluded last night, but our coverage has not.

Look for additional coverage this week, which we will add to this post; we'll update it more thoroughly next Monday. For now, here are our reviews (so far).

Our Curtain Raiser, put together by our own Kurt Halfyard, got us off to a good start. Then the reviews started pouring in ...

Reviews by Kurt Halfyard :

EVERYTHING ELSE IS NOISE

HALF, Malayalam Vampires Throw Down the Beats, and Slay On the Beatings

ANCHORS AWEIGH, Deadpan Profundity, With Sailing Metaphors

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BRIAN MULRONEY

BAD LIEUTENANT: TOKYO, Takashi Miike's Fairy Tale of Redemption

WILD HORSE NINE, All Flourish and No Feeling

FURIES, A Sweaty Hellish Heist By Women Scorned

MINOTAUR, Russia As a Psychological-Visual Labyrinth

RIVER, Survival Slasher Has an Experimental Streak

FJORD, Palme d'Or Winner Finds Many Arthouse Audience Buttons to Push

Kurt also covered three posters of note, all keyed to Toronto 2026:

MINOTAUR

HOMBRE AL AGUA

THE DEVILS

Review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg :

THE REMOTES, The Voices that Haunt the Night

Reviews by Barbara Goslawski :

MARIE MADELEINE, An Unforgettable Experience

UNION TOWN, The Power Divide Is Real

NOBODY'S VIOLENCE, Profoundly Engaging, Genre-Shattering, Surreal Investigation

ELSINORE, Centered By Andrew Scott's Haunting, Unforgettable Performance

ALL OF A SUDDEN, Gently Drawing the Viewer Into More Difficult Realities

Reviews by James Marsh :

LOOK BACK Sees Hirokazu Korea-eda Struggle to Bring Tatsuki Fijimoto's Acclaimed Manga to Life

AH GIRL, Singaporean Drama Elevated By Assured New Director and Astonishing Young Lead

Review by George Bate :

HA-CHAN, SHAKE YOUR BOOTY!, Beautiful, Vibrant Portrait of Loss and Romance

Review by Martin Kudlac :

DIARY OF A MAD OLD MAN, Turns Erotic Obsession Into an Anti-Erotic Meditation

Reviews by Ankit Jhunjhunwala :

THE UNKNOWN, Elevated Body-Swap Thriller Is A Magisterial Masterwork

MISTY GREEN, Profane Hollywood Satire Is Fitfully Amazing

THE DEBUT, Community Theater Satire Is a Feature-Length SNL Skit

COWARD, A Gentle Wartime Romance on the Frontlines

LA BOLA NEGRA, Netflix's Ambitious War Epic Is Destined to Be an Awards Juggernaut

Interview by Rino Lu :

DIARY OF A MAD OLD MAN, Director Wayne Wang on Adapting Junichiro Tanizaki, Bringing Japanese and Chinese Stars Together





Kurt Halfyard, Ankit Jhunjhunwala, Barbara Goslawski, James Marsh, Rino Lu, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, James Marsh, George Bate and Martin Kudlac contributed to this story.