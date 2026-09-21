Toronto 2026: Wrap -- All Our Coverage (So Far)
The 2026 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival concluded last night, but our coverage has not.
Look for additional coverage this week, which we will add to this post; we'll update it more thoroughly next Monday. For now, here are our reviews (so far).
Our Curtain Raiser, put together by our own Kurt Halfyard, got us off to a good start. Then the reviews started pouring in ...
Reviews by Kurt Halfyard:
EVERYTHING ELSE IS NOISE
HALF, Malayalam Vampires Throw Down the Beats, and Slay On the Beatings
ANCHORS AWEIGH, Deadpan Profundity, With Sailing Metaphors
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BRIAN MULRONEY
BAD LIEUTENANT: TOKYO, Takashi Miike's Fairy Tale of Redemption
WILD HORSE NINE, All Flourish and No Feeling
FURIES, A Sweaty Hellish Heist By Women Scorned
MINOTAUR, Russia As a Psychological-Visual Labyrinth
RIVER, Survival Slasher Has an Experimental Streak
FJORD, Palme d'Or Winner Finds Many Arthouse Audience Buttons to Push
Kurt also covered three posters of note, all keyed to Toronto 2026:
MINOTAUR
HOMBRE AL AGUA
THE DEVILS
Review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg:
THE REMOTES, The Voices that Haunt the Night
Reviews by Barbara Goslawski:
MARIE MADELEINE, An Unforgettable Experience
UNION TOWN, The Power Divide Is Real
NOBODY'S VIOLENCE, Profoundly Engaging, Genre-Shattering, Surreal Investigation
ELSINORE, Centered By Andrew Scott's Haunting, Unforgettable Performance
ALL OF A SUDDEN, Gently Drawing the Viewer Into More Difficult Realities
Reviews by James Marsh:
LOOK BACK Sees Hirokazu Korea-eda Struggle to Bring Tatsuki Fijimoto's Acclaimed Manga to Life
AH GIRL, Singaporean Drama Elevated By Assured New Director and Astonishing Young Lead
Review by George Bate:
HA-CHAN, SHAKE YOUR BOOTY!, Beautiful, Vibrant Portrait of Loss and Romance
Review by Martin Kudlac:
DIARY OF A MAD OLD MAN, Turns Erotic Obsession Into an Anti-Erotic Meditation
Reviews by Ankit Jhunjhunwala:
THE UNKNOWN, Elevated Body-Swap Thriller Is A Magisterial Masterwork
MISTY GREEN, Profane Hollywood Satire Is Fitfully Amazing
THE DEBUT, Community Theater Satire Is a Feature-Length SNL Skit
COWARD, A Gentle Wartime Romance on the Frontlines
LA BOLA NEGRA, Netflix's Ambitious War Epic Is Destined to Be an Awards Juggernaut
Interview by Rino Lu:
DIARY OF A MAD OLD MAN, Director Wayne Wang on Adapting Junichiro Tanizaki, Bringing Japanese and Chinese Stars Together
Kurt Halfyard, Ankit Jhunjhunwala, Barbara Goslawski, James Marsh, Rino Lu, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, James Marsh, George Bate and Martin Kudlac contributed to this story.