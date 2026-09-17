Toronto 2026 Review: THE DEBUT, Community Theater Satire Is a Feature Length SNL Skit

The notion of realism, psychological or otherwise, has to be dispensed with at the outset of Jesse Eisenberg's preposterous community theater farce, The Debut. He follows up his Oscar-winning, somewhat somber A Real Pain by swinging in the opposite direction.

Seemingly having enjoyed his experience appearing on Saturday Night Live, Eisenberg's third film is a feature-length SNL skit. The tone is so heightened and arch from the first moment that, as the film progresses, were aliens to appear and abduct Julianne Moore's character, you wouldn't bat an eyelid.

If spoofs are your sweet spot, you'll have a great time. Comedy is serious business after all, and anyone looking for a serious movie might walk away baffled, even alarmed, that The Debut is being positioned as one of the premier comedic highlights of the fall season.

Invisible, affluent housewife Mona (Moore) decides on a lark to audition for a local theater production of Nosy Neighbors, a fake musical written by Eisenberg for his screenplay, presumably for rights reasons, or to have his script qualify as original rather than adapted. Jerry (Paul Giamatti) is the dictatorial J.K. Simmons-esque director who dismisses her out of hand. Later, he is forced to hire her for a supporting part after the original actress drops out: Mona was the only other applicant.

What follows is what can best be described as Theater Kid: The Movie, as Eisenberg ridicules any and every aspect of theater kids and their personality and the shows they perform in. We must be charitable and presume that Nosy Neighbors, the musical written by Eisenberg, is deliberately corny and tacky, and the ostentatious, melodramatic mugging by cast members is intentional.

But if the lampooner and the lampooned are completely indistinguishable, is it really even a lampoon? Eisenberg's approach to calling the kettle black amounts to dousing himself in soot. Eisenberg and co are clearly having so much fun performing to each other that they have dispensed with the need for an audience.

Moore's performance is game, but it has the depth of Anna Faris in the Scary Movie franchise. I guess there is some skill involved in playing such a ludicrous character as the straight figure, but any inner life is absent except for screamed motivations. And Moore is clearly capable of miracles. But here she plays a live-action Bugs Bunny cartoon.

Giamatti's director fares better; he's the only non-performer in the film's main ensemble cast. Everyone else performs like a character performer on a Disney cruise, tailored towards entertaining children aged 6 and below, and taking selfies.

The tiresomeness stems from the same gag being repeated over and over again. At first, Moore is too timid in her performance and is encouraged to yell her lines. Then she yells all her lines and is directed to really inhibit the character. Then she goes full method, transforming into the handywoman she's playing, cleaning toilets and doing odd jobs. She gets so invested that she keeps changing her lines to more firmly reflect her reality. By the umpteenth time Eisenberg plays this gag, it is unclear if he intends to make his heroine into a whimsical comedic crowd-pleaser or degrade her with trite characterization.

Mona's life as a housewife is portrayed as so expendable that when she leaves her family, they don't even notice. The ending's attempt at redemption is pat and underhanded. One wonders for whom the film was conceived. Presumably, other theater kids. That makes the entirety of The Debut an insular in-joke, fitfully amusing in its self-deprecation and off-putting in its gratuitous insistence.

Eisnberg is no composer or lyricist, hence deserves credit for writing the music and libretto for the musical within The Debut, including seven new songs. The show-stopper "This City May Have Chewed Me Up, But It Hasn't Spit Me Out" is played so often that it passes for catchy. The overwhelming sense you might get after The Debut is how silly and slapdash these community theater productions are, though Eisenberg might have intended the opposite.

Actors flock to him because he gives them great opportunities, though these opportunities are of the histrionic kind. Julianne Moore, in nearly every screening, elicits mid-film applause for a monologue, but wouldn't you believe it, it amounts to shouting banal dialogue at the highest possible volume, with every word followed by an obscenity.

It's all akin to a super-rich meal full of nuts and cream and butter and sugar: One bite is enough to make you gag.

