Toronto 2026 Curtain Raiser: Discover With Us What TIFF Is Offering Audiences This Year

As the first year after the Toronto International Film Festival (colloquially known as tiff, in all lower case) turned 50, the 2026 edition feels like a more low-profile year for the festival. A back to basics, nuts & bolts, and perhaps most pleasurably, a discovery year. This is not a silver lining, this is a feature.



North America's biggest film festival, by both media profile and international visitors, has always served many functions. It courts Hollywood, being the first stepping stone on the road to the Oscars. It offers a sampling of the titles and awards winners of other festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Sundance, Locarno, and Venice, the latter of which tiff overlaps with for a few days, where filmmakers and actors often board a plane from Italian red carpet to Canadian red carpet.

Mainly, however, the festival has offered a broad sampling of global cinema, world premieres from highbrow to lowbrow to flat out experimental, for Toronto audiences during what is generally the nicest weather week of the year. A good week for a big, expensive, party.



Here at ScreenAnarchy, we take in what we can in the quite-over-packed 11 days. Our eyes and ears are typically on guard for the weird and wilder parts of the festival. (Secretly, between you and I, the best film at tiff every year probably hides in the often overlooked Wavelengths sidebar of tiff.) We remain committed to our unofficial motto, "From the Arthouse to the Grindhouse" in such matters.



Below is a gallery of a few of the titles at this years festival we are excited to see, and thought worth highlighting. We hope you get excited for them as well. Browse through and see what you might have missed, or perhaps not even considered in this year's "Festival of Festivals."



Barbara Goslawski and Ankit Jhunjhunwala contributed to this story.