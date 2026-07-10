Friday One Sheet: WOMAN, DYING

This is the third time that Spanish art director and designer Octavio Terol Bernabé has been featured in this column. Previous designs both made the Top 10 posters of 2025. It is safe to say that we are fans of his work.



His painterly design for Vittoria Rizzardi Peñalosa's short, Woman, Dying, makes fine use of negative space, and texture in a film about a quiet life-drawing class's descent into chaos when a death occurs during a break.



The black and white sketch of a naked woman, relaxed, willingly exposed in repose, has a curtain of red descending upon her. If you look long enough, close enough, in almost a magic-eye poster kind of way, you will see an observing human face. The credit block and cursive title, stays well out of the way at the top of the design, then lets the eye get lost in the red, to see things that may not be, but probably are, there.



It is reminiscent of another subtle, minimalist poster, designed by the great Akiko Stehrenberger for another film about painting a picture, A Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, which is high praise indeed.