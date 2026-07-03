Friday One Sheet: MUTINY

Like Saul Bass did for Hitchcock, design firm BOND does for Statham.



Who does not love a long bit of perspective-based text in their movie poster? If only the design did not have the studio mandate to put "From The Director Of" to sully the pure minimalism here, or the courage enough to leave Statham's name from hovering above the Mutiny title card, and let his tiny form hanging off a shipping container do everything that needs to be done for the onlooker.



Jason Statham, the last action star who can consistently put out B+ action pictures in the cinema with a full wide release, fighting the good fight in the middle of the ocean, is simply enough here, along with the requisite 'tilt' to the frame to denote a thriller or action picture.



All is good with the world when clean, eveyone-knows-the-assignment kind of marketing is put out for this kind of consistent and solid genre picture. And sometimes that must be acknowledged with a Friday column.



Happy America 250 Day tomorrow.