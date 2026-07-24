Friday One Sheet: BRUNELLO

Books, Books, Books! The beige and paper tones of the poster for Brunello, the latest film from Giuseppe Tornatore are something to get lost in. The sheer volume of this poster is impressive in and of itself.



A hybrid documentary on the famous fashion designer-philosopher, and the so-called "King of Cashmere" Brunello Cucinellii, from the director of the cinema classic Cinema Paradiso, is enough to get many into the cinema, and dropping this marvel of a one-sheet is brilliant icing on the cake. The title and text and credit block at the bottom has the good sense to stay out of the way of this image, and is tucked down in the shadows of the stacks of books.



The poster was designed by the Federico Mauro, the Italian creative director at VertigoCinema for the film in 2025, but as the film is set for North American release in most markets outside of Italy today and it somehow never crossed by desk last year, it seemed quite appropriate to focus on it this week.