Friday One Sheet: BLUE SUN PALACE

This Spanish poster for Blue Sun Palace has a beautiful verticality to it. The lead character is framed by a long window, with lines of hazy light coming through the vertical blinds. Hanging pendant lights drop down from the top of the design. She is looking up, her face illuminated from overhead, a skylight perhaps? The arm of her clothing is visible -- a tracksuit with vertical lines.



The vertical theme continues with the text elements. The pull quotes are stacked above the neon lights (outside the window), but the title, in both English and Mandarin is displayed vertically as well. The Hanzi text is in a light pink to complement the blue-ish teals of the image.



This is not the first time we have featured the work of designer Octavio Terol, whose typography heavy design for Todo lo que no sé was featured in February of this year.



Also: This is also not the only poster for Blue Sun Palace that focuses on the verticality, as there was a more minimal version, with more curtains and more photographic grain, released back for the films 2024 Cannes festival bow.



