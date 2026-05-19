Echoes: How Laika Studios Beat Hollywood Giants

Allow me to take you into a bewitching world of animation styled by Laika.

Laika is known for visually satisfying aesthetics with soft and comforting hues that haven't been witnessed in any other animated films produced by several other studios. I am talking about the award-winning Laika Studios that gave us ParaNorman (2012), Coraline (2009), and Kubo and the Two Strings (2016).

Its latest, Wildwood, is breaking records with trailer views reaching up to 85M views, even more than Dune 3 and The Odyssey trailer views combined! Wildwood is an adaptation of a children's fantasy novel written by Colin Meloy of The Decemberists and illustrated by Carson Ellis, first published in 2011.

Located in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Laika's journey started 21 years ago and has come a long way, as they seem to have mastered their signature animation style that combines the physical and digital worlds flawlessly. Evident from the Wildwood trailer, it is wildly phenomenal that the traditional stop-motion is blended smoothly with CGI enhancements, with its dark, whimsical story and in-depth emotional performances.

In an AI-driven world, people still value human stories. Laika possesses the art of turning human touch into a magical world of genius. AI does offer the benefits of efficiency and cost-cutting, but Laika ensures that timeless work requires time. It does not want to replace its artists and puppeteers with AI, since it prefers authenticity over algorithms, which is why its films are seared into our memories for years to come.

I could easily be bowled over by the idea of stop-motion multiple times in my life, as I cannot imagine the amount of hard work behind it. Every character is hand-crafted, a rigorous amount of attention to detail is put in, and the life that goes into the story building is absolutely incredible.

Though Laika's films are not as heavily influenced by VFX as Disney's Frozen, Tangled, and Encanto, they have a special fanbase that gives the trailer the prestige it deserves, driving its trailer view counts to impressive heights. Rather than making safe, mass-market fairy tales, Laika carved its way for special, gothic, spooky, and emotionally mature stories, unlike Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda.

Their films proved that animated flicks need not be focused on children's themes and could be genuinely dark and eerie. They might not be as funny as Disney's, but they resonate emotionally with the audience, avoiding the typical 'watered-down' approach that plagues the mainstream animated lot.

I need not delve into how their physical sets, massive control over puppets, and seamless digital effects give a grounded weight to their creative freedom, and I'm not going to cite the numbers their previous films were able to earn. I want to simply get wowed at the fluid animation and the rich world-building, which is sheer painstaking artistry behind the hand-crafted feathers of the forest birds that feel alive.

Even the comments section of the YouTube trailer praises the intelligent decision of keeping minimal dialogue in the trailer, which helps the viewers to focus more on what they see rather than hear. They call it one of the "most realistic and detailed stop-motion" they have ever come across, and couldn't believe their eyes that they were actually devouring the visual splendor of the handwrought passion.

The same craft could be seen in Aardman Studios' creations, which are considered the undisputed kings of claymation. They deliberately create the thumbprint to give the organic, handmade look, leaving intentional imperfections. Laika uses metal skeletons built with resin, silicon, and advanced fabric materials and does not shy away from using CGI particle effects.

This time with Wildwood, however, Laika is working aggressively to make their films a theatrical event that should rise above mere admiration, as per IndieWire. In a world where animation is touching new heights and some of the undreamed-of animation styles are coming to the forefront via Cannes 2026, such as In Waves, Fallen, and Tangles, Laika needs to unchain itself from the limitations and make people actually leave the house to buy a ticket.

Per IndieWire, Laika's chief marketing officer, David Burke, commented: "The ambition, I would say, it's not niche; it's theatrical. This is a theatrical, big release that is going to have cultural momentum behind it and is intended to really land with impact and have people engage and have a conversation about it."

The studio's edginess is undisguised; Wildwood is their biggest and most ambitious project yet, as they are ready to roll the dice to push themselves in new directions every time. They do not believe in repeating themselves and are truly in love with their patience-testing puppets that create an exhilarating desire to see more of them in AI-dominated times like these.

Echoes is an opinion column on film and television from the perspective of a writer based in Pakistan.

