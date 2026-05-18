HOPE: Watch The Teaser Trailer For Na Hong-jin's Sci-fi Creature Feature

Potty-mouthed police officers and hill people try to cope with a mysterious creature that’s ripped their home to shreds. As the mystery unfolds, an alien race reveals itself with unclear intentions.

Na Hong-jin's big-budget epic sci-fi creature feature, and more, Hope, premiered at Cannes over the weekend, earning itself a however minute-long ovation* and a buzzing response from most of the trades.

Hope Then late last night Neon - who won territorial rights for last September while it was still in post - released the first teaser trailer late last night.

The verdict? Oh yeah, this is a must see. Go. Go now. Scroll down and watch it below what the trades are saying about it.

From its magnetic principals to its cheeky sense of humor, its fresh take on sci-fi horror to its thrilling action, Hope is a crazy good time. THR “Hope,” the all-time great new action film from writer-director Na Hong-jin, is a glorious genre romp that contains more magnificent moments in its opening act than most do in their entire runtime. TheWrap ** Cannes just unveiled Hope, a sci-fi alien monster mash from South Korean director Na Hong-Jin that never lets up for a minute of its two-hour, 40-minute running time and out-Hollywoods anything of its kind made by Hollywood. Deadline ... hilarious, unwieldy, overlong and featuring some of the most breathtakingly elegant action moviemaking of this or any year... Variety

* we don't care

** paywall