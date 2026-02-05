EXIT 8 Official Trailer: Genki Kawamura's Horror Flick in Theaters This April

Early this week NEON announced the release date for Genki Kawamura's horror flick, Exit 8. For those of you left wondering what a movie about a man wandering the same halls, over and over again, looks like, we have good news for you. The official trailer has arrived.

A man trapped in an endless sterile subway passage sets out to find EXIT 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on. Then leave from Exit 8. But even a single oversights will send him back to the beginning. Will he ever reach his goal and escape this infinite corridor?

Exit 8 is coming to theaters on April 10th.