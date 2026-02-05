Sundance Coverage Indie Reviews All Features Weird Videos International News

EXIT 8 Official Trailer: Genki Kawamura's Horror Flick in Theaters This April

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
EXIT 8 Official Trailer: Genki Kawamura's Horror Flick in Theaters This April
Early this week NEON announced the release date for Genki Kawamura's horror flick, Exit 8. For those of you left wondering what a movie about a man wandering the same halls, over and over again, looks like, we have good news for you. The official trailer has arrived. 
 
A man trapped in an endless sterile subway passage sets out to find EXIT 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on. Then leave from Exit 8. But even a single oversights will send him back to the beginning. Will he ever reach his goal and escape this infinite corridor?
 
Exit 8 is coming to theaters on April 10th.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Genki KawamuraKotake CreateHirase KentaroKazunari NinomiyaYamato KôchiNaru AsanumaActionAdventureHorror

More about Exit 8

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.