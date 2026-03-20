Friday One Sheet: FACES OF DEATH

Exploiting on the one of the odder alleys of nostalgia, a modern remake of the American Mondo cult classic Faces of Death gets its turn in the meat grinder of capitalism. If you were of a certain age, or rolled with a certain group of alternative or media obsessed friends, you may recall the Italian Mondo films or any number of the American adjacent versions and a plethora of sequels, that were passed around on VHS as some sort of rite of passage in the late 1970s and early 1980s as the VCR reached mainstream penetration in middle class households.



You may remember the specific font, if the video tape was not a bootleg or dupe, both the typesetting and the "We dare you!" by salaciously warning you aspects of the exploitation cycle are captured in the current poster series for the remake.



Instead of 'illicit footage' (and a fair bit of faked or reshot/recreated stock footage) of the era, we have moved into Youtube content moderation for the sequel, and thus, the blurred mimicry of an online content warning takes centre stage with this poster design, which is solid if not quite a knockout sensation, given the age we live in, where mainstream horror (in both The USA and Europe) has no problem with going gritty and gruesome from time to time.



It is 2026, your mileage may vary. This time around it has been fully captured by mainstream production and streaming platforms. I am unclear if one can label this progress, but the marketing team knows the assignment.