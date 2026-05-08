Now Playing: MORTAL KOMBAT II Fights, THE SHEEP DETECTIVES Amuse, SILENT FRIEND Befriends

It's a weird weekend in movie theaters, but great if your mom loves R-rated action movies!

Seriously, we've always interested in seeing how distributors decide upon release dates, especially when it comes to genre movies. (We're cheating a little with the sheep movie, but it's a cute British mystery flick, so we're good with that as a genre entry.) Obviously, the big studio sequel will dominate theaters, but what about beyond that?

Read on, movie fans.

Mortal Kombat II

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via New Line Cinema, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions--now joined by Johnny Cage himself--are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

"Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

"Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias."





The Sheep Detectives

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "With its murder-mystery-centered storyline and its non-human characters, The Sheep Detectives could have descended into sheer farce or mournful drama, but it does neither. Credit deservedly goes to Balda, making his live-action debut, and Mazin for striking the right balance between humor and solemnity."

Silent Friend

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via 1-2 Special.

Our review by Dustin Chang: "Tony Leung is aging like a fine wine. He carries a film with hefty philosophical implications with ease and elegance. His soulful, searching eyes and his wrinkles add to the wisdom and intelligence of his character, draping over simmering underlying sexual tensions in the film. He also does a tai-chi session in the garden completely naked."

The Python Hunt

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Oscilloscope. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Kyle Logan: "The naturally-lit dawn and dusk moments captured are even more astounding as the Everglades shine in golden hour. As the film closes, these images are accompanied by Benoit reading out some of his writing about the place as his own personal heaven. It's a perfect end to The Python Hunt: equal parts eulogy, poetry, and rallying cry for the Everglades."

Black Rabbit, White Rabbit

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Deaf Crocodile.

Our review by Martin Kudlac: "Black Rabbit, White Rabbit reaffirms Mokri's position at the intersection of experimental filmmaking and philosophical cinema while perfecting his take on quantum storytelling."

Couples Weekend

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Voltage Pictures.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "It's great that the authors are obviously sympathetic to all four main characters and don't demonize anyone here. That said, the general spiritual trajectory that seems to say that shit happens, mistakes can be made, and not liking yourself is a viable reason for cheating, comes off akin to the uplifting pep talks Debs and Mitch like so much - pleasant, but not necessarily connected to reality."

Neglected

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Inaguaral Entertainment.

Official synopsis: "A detective discovers a serial killer has buried his son alive and must solve three murders to find him before he dies. Starring Josh Duhamel, Dylan Sprouse, Til Schweiger, and Elena Sanchez."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

