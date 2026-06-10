LAND OF WOLVES Clip: Action Horror-Thriller on Digital And On Demand Next Week (Exclusive)

Tommy Jackson's action horror-thriller, Land of Wolves, will be available from Saban Films on Digital and On Demand on June 19th. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out, along with the trailer, down below.

The clip appears to take place after the soldiers have been captured and are being led to someone in charge. That someone is grossly taking apart another victim's face when they enter the room.

When a covert rescue mission goes south, four elite Navy Seals are captured and thrown into an underground deathmatch. Watched by depraved billionaires, they are forced to fight in a brutal, illegal tournament. With no weapons and no way out, they must rely on their training and unbreakable bond to not only survive the bloody arena but to dismantle the entire operation and reclaim their freedom.

Land of Wolves stars James William Clark, Matthew Gray, Felix Alexander, and Russell Shealy.