Opening This Week: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Roar, POWER BALLAD Sings, CAROLINA CAROLINE Steals

The first week in June already feels like summer in the northern hemisphere, while our readers throughout the southern hemisphere are no doubt noticing that winter is coming.

(Perhaps that's why HBO will be releasing Season 3 of Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragons on June 21? Talk about long-term planning!)

What does that mean for movies opening in theaters? In the three films in our headline, all take big swings that are not weather-dependent. We've also got two very different animated films, an eye-opening documentary, and, yes, of course, one more shark movie. (I hope you agree with me that we can never have too many shark movies.)

Get ready for the week ahead by scanning through our guide to the wild, wonderful world of genre fare, opening in movie theaters over the next few days. (I'm leaving Scary Movie off this list for personal reasons of taste and interest.)

Masters of the Universe

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios.

Remember, billions of brave pixels gave their lives so this movie could come to pass. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Over 40 years ago... He saved his universe. He inspired a generation. Now, He-Man returns."

Power Ballad

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate Movies.

Director John Carney made one of my favorite movies of all time (Once), so yes, I'm interested in everything he makes. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "When Rick (Paul Rudd), a past-his-prime wedding singer, meets fading boy-band star Danny (Nick Jonas) during a gig, the two bond over music and a late-night jam session. But when Danny turns one of Rick's songs into the hit that reignites his career, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves - even if it means risking everything he cares about. From writer-director John Carney (Sing Street, Once), Power Ballad is a feel-good story about music, self-respect, friendship, and the price of ambition."

Carolina Caroline

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Magnolia Pictures.

Samara Weaving. Samara Weaving. She only plays one role here, but she's always twice as good as the roles she plays. (Kyle Gallner also stars.) Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Acclaimed director Adam Carter Rehmeier's romantic crime thriller stars Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not, Borderline) as Caroline Daniels, whose desire to leave her small Texas town brings her into the orbit of a charismatic con man (Kyle Gallner), and together they weave a path of crime and passion across the American Southeast. Also starring Kyra Sedgwick, the film features a wide-ranging country music soundtrack, with tracks from artists such as Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and over a dozen others."

Underland

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Oscilloscope. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Our own Dustin Chang saw the film at last year's Tribeca Festival. Per Dustin's review: "Underland might be short on the political urgency in nature preservation of [Robert] Macfarlane's book, but it is at once sensorial, philosophical experience to be had, preferably in a darkened theater."

Another World

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes in the U.S. and Canada.

Hong Kong live-action movies have never shied away from supernatural themes, though I can't recall many animated movies from there, so this film has definitely piqued my interest. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Gudo is a Soul Keeper, a spirit who guides human souls into their next life. When he befriends a young girl named Yuri, he discovers that her untimely death has left her cursed with unresolved rage and regret. As Yuri's soul teeters on the edge of annihilation, Gudo embarks on a dangerous journey to stop her from unleashing horrible destruction on both the human world and the spirit realm.

"Another World is a dark fairytale that explores forgiveness and reconciliation in the face of hatred and despair. The directorial debut from Tommy Ng Kai Chung brings together the finest young talent from Hong Kong to create a poignant fantasy that boasts awe-inspiring action and captivating visuals."

Chum

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

"Just when you thought it was safe to get married." Alice Eve stars in a shark thriller revolving around a wedding party. Cool! Look for our review later today.

Official synopsis: "A dream destination wedding in Malta explodes into chaos when a bloodthirsty shark attacks and a sinister fisherman with a hidden agenda turns the celebration into a deadly trap. Forced between open water and a relentless human predator, the wedding party must fight for survival as secrets surface and loyalties shatter. As the newlyweds are pushed to their limits, they're forced to confront the cracks in their relationship to determine who lives, who dies and who stays married."





Jinsei

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Greenwich Entertainment. Visit the official site for locations, showtimes, and more information.

Strikingly different, the film was "written, directed, edited and entirely hand-drawn by newcomer Ryuya Suzuki over eighteen months." It looks wild! So look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Our hero (voiced by rapper ACE COOL), called by a different name in each chapter of his life, becomes a J-pop idol, an outcast, a leader, and an oracle in this hundred-year chronicle spanning the past, present, and future. Through a chance encounter with a transfer student, he trains to become an idol, starting his search for self-identity and a journey toward greatness beyond superstardom. Written, directed, edited and entirely hand-drawn by newcomer Ryuya Suzuki over eighteen months, Jinsei (meaning 'life' in Japanese) is an anime tour-de-force that announces Suzuki to the world as a bold new talent in independent animation."

The Little Sister

The film opens Friday, June 5, only in movie theaters, via Strand Releasing.

Actor and director Hafsia Herzi's new film looks to be a sharp-edged and on point queer film, raising expectations.

Official synopsis: "Fatima, 17, the youngest of three daughters, treads carefully as she searches for her own path, grappling with emerging desires, her attraction to women, her religious upbringing, and her loyalty to her caring French-Algerian family."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

