BloodStream's June Schedule Includes Exclusives Galore, Horror Icons, And a Virtual Wave of Shark Themed Horror

June has arrived and we have received word from the folks at BloodStream in regards to this month's lineup of horror goodness.

Among the exclusives lies The Dead Place starring David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), in a seldom seen speaking role. The other exclusives include zombie flick, Together Til The End, heist flick, Last Hit, and a series of found footage horrors called The Game Series, which the streamer boasts are so gnarly the filmmaker has not revealed their identity.

BloodStream 's collections include Monster Mondays, Cult Movie Fridays and the Horror Icons collection. Then on June 17th a massive wave of shark themed horror flicks come to shore on the platform.

The entire programming schedule for the month of June follows.