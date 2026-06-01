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BloodStream's June Schedule Includes Exclusives Galore, Horror Icons, And a Virtual Wave of Shark Themed Horror

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
BloodStream's June Schedule Includes Exclusives Galore, Horror Icons, And a Virtual Wave of Shark Themed Horror
June has arrived and we have received word from the folks at BloodStream in regards to this month's lineup of horror goodness. 
 
Among the exclusives lies The Dead Place starring David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), in a seldom seen speaking role. The other exclusives include zombie flick, Together Til The End, heist flick, Last Hit, and a series of found footage horrors called The Game Series, which the streamer boasts are so gnarly the filmmaker has not revealed their identity. 
 
BloodStream's collections include Monster Mondays, Cult Movie Fridays and the Horror Icons collection. Then on June 17th a massive wave of shark themed horror flicks come to shore on the platform. 
 
The entire programming schedule for the month of June follows. 
 
Four BloodStream Exclusives lead June: Together Til the End (Spanish zombies), Last Hit (a heist that turns ugly), The Dead Place (David Howard Thornton of Terrifier, except this time he speaks, and he’s worse), and The Game Series, five found-footage horrors so disturbing the filmmaker stays anonymous.
 
Summer Shark Attack hits June 17 with a wave of new sharks headlined by Malibu Shark Attack. Around it: Cult Movie Fridays (Teenage Exorcist), Monster Mondays (Raiga: God of the Monsters), Behind the Screams docs (all three Time Warp volumes), and the Horror Icons collection celebrating Danielle Harris, Lin Shaye, Ted Raimi, and Scout Taylor-Compton. Two auteur drops follow: The Films of Rena Riffel on June 16 (with Showgirls 2) and the Chris Seaver Collection on June 22 (Mulva trilogy included). Kansas Bowling’s mockumentary Cuddly Toys lands June 9, and our new vertical horror series Nightmarish premieres June 28.
 
June 1
 
Together Till the End Exclusive
The Dead Place Exclusive
Last Hit Exclusive
The Game Series: Game001 / Game002 / Game003 / Game004 / Game005 Exclusive
New Animation: Tales From Creeptopia Ep 1 & 2
Monster Monday: Nezura 1964
 
June 2
 
Grim Reaper
Grim Reaper 2
Grim Reaper 3
 
June 5
 
Cult Movie Friday: Street Trash
 
June 6
 
Zombie Apache
 
June 7
 
8 EYES
 
June 8
 
Monster Monday: Raiga: God of the Monsters
 
June 9
 
Cuddly Toys
 
June 12
 
Behind the Screams: Zombie Jamboree ’93
 
June 13
 
Behind the Screams: Frazetta, Painting with Fire
Behind the Screams: Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time Vol. 1
Behind the Screams: Time Warp Vol. 2
Behind the Screams: Time Warp Vol. 3
 
June 15: Horror Icon Sunday
 
Redwood Massacre: Annihilation (Danielle Harris)
Room for Rent (Lin Shaye)
Planet Raptor (Ted Raimi)
Getaway (Scout Taylor-Compton)
 
June 16: Films of Rena Riffel
 
Astrid’s Self Portrait + Special Features
Trasharella
Showgirls 2: Penny’s from Heaven
 
June 17: Summer Shark Attack!
 
Alien Shark
Raiders Of The Lost Shark
Red Light District Shark Attack
Ring Shark
Jaws (aka Fauci)
Jaws Of The Shark
Puppet Shark
Shark!
Sharks Of The Corn
Tiburón De Casa
Virus Shark
Nanoshark
Doll Shark
House Shark
Kaiju Glam Metal Shark Attack
Malibu Shark Attack
Chum!
 
June 18
 
There’s Nothing Out There
Nightmare Man
 
June 19
 
Cult Movie Friday: Watchers
Monster Monday: Reigo: King of the Sea Monsters
 
June 20
 
They Call Her Death
Evil Dead Inbred Rednecks
 
June 21
 
Black Eyed Susan
 
June 22: Films of Chris Seaver
 
Deathbone
Geek War
I Spit Chew On Your Grave
Moist Fury
Return To Blood Fart Lake
Sexsquatch 2
Sexsquatch: The Legend Of Blood Stool Creek
Terror At Blood Fart Lake
Ski Wolf
Mulva: Demon Ass Kicker
Mulva 2: Kill Teen Ape!
Mulva: Zombie Ass Kicker!
 
June 24
 
Hobgoblins
Vice Academy
Babe Watch
 
June 26
 
Cult Movie Friday: Teenage Exorcist
Cult Movie Friday: Biohazard
Monster Monday: The Great Yokai War: Guardians
 
June 27
 
Strippers Vs Werewolves
 
June 28
 
Nightmarish (vertical horror series)
Give Me Back My Body
Gush
Recalculating
Unholy Song
 
June 29
 
Scarecrows
Scream of the Wolf
The Alternate
 
June 30: Drive-In Day
 
Fire Island
Realm of Shadows
The Bermuda Triangle Project
Apology
Deathmoon
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