BloodStream's June Schedule Includes Exclusives Galore, Horror Icons, And a Virtual Wave of Shark Themed Horror
June has arrived and we have received word from the folks at BloodStream in regards to this month's lineup of horror goodness.
Among the exclusives lies The Dead Place starring David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), in a seldom seen speaking role. The other exclusives include zombie flick, Together Til The End, heist flick, Last Hit, and a series of found footage horrors called The Game Series, which the streamer boasts are so gnarly the filmmaker has not revealed their identity.
BloodStream's collections include Monster Mondays, Cult Movie Fridays and the Horror Icons collection. Then on June 17th a massive wave of shark themed horror flicks come to shore on the platform.
The entire programming schedule for the month of June follows.
Four BloodStream Exclusives lead June: Together Til the End (Spanish zombies), Last Hit (a heist that turns ugly), The Dead Place (David Howard Thornton of Terrifier, except this time he speaks, and he’s worse), and The Game Series, five found-footage horrors so disturbing the filmmaker stays anonymous.Summer Shark Attack hits June 17 with a wave of new sharks headlined by Malibu Shark Attack. Around it: Cult Movie Fridays (Teenage Exorcist), Monster Mondays (Raiga: God of the Monsters), Behind the Screams docs (all three Time Warp volumes), and the Horror Icons collection celebrating Danielle Harris, Lin Shaye, Ted Raimi, and Scout Taylor-Compton. Two auteur drops follow: The Films of Rena Riffel on June 16 (with Showgirls 2) and the Chris Seaver Collection on June 22 (Mulva trilogy included). Kansas Bowling’s mockumentary Cuddly Toys lands June 9, and our new vertical horror series Nightmarish premieres June 28.June 1Together Till the End ExclusiveThe Dead Place ExclusiveLast Hit ExclusiveThe Game Series: Game001 / Game002 / Game003 / Game004 / Game005 ExclusiveNew Animation: Tales From Creeptopia Ep 1 & 2Monster Monday: Nezura 1964June 2Grim ReaperGrim Reaper 2Grim Reaper 3June 5Cult Movie Friday: Street TrashJune 6Zombie ApacheJune 78 EYESJune 8Monster Monday: Raiga: God of the MonstersJune 9Cuddly ToysJune 12Behind the Screams: Zombie Jamboree ’93June 13Behind the Screams: Frazetta, Painting with FireBehind the Screams: Time Warp: The Greatest Cult Films of All-Time Vol. 1Behind the Screams: Time Warp Vol. 2Behind the Screams: Time Warp Vol. 3June 15: Horror Icon SundayRedwood Massacre: Annihilation (Danielle Harris)Room for Rent (Lin Shaye)Planet Raptor (Ted Raimi)Getaway (Scout Taylor-Compton)June 16: Films of Rena RiffelAstrid’s Self Portrait + Special FeaturesTrasharellaShowgirls 2: Penny’s from HeavenJune 17: Summer Shark Attack!Alien SharkRaiders Of The Lost SharkRed Light District Shark AttackRing SharkJaws (aka Fauci)Jaws Of The SharkPuppet SharkShark!Sharks Of The CornTiburón De CasaVirus SharkNanosharkDoll SharkHouse SharkKaiju Glam Metal Shark AttackMalibu Shark AttackChum!June 18There’s Nothing Out ThereNightmare ManJune 19Cult Movie Friday: WatchersMonster Monday: Reigo: King of the Sea MonstersJune 20They Call Her DeathEvil Dead Inbred RednecksJune 21Black Eyed SusanJune 22: Films of Chris SeaverDeathboneGeek WarI Spit Chew On Your GraveMoist FuryReturn To Blood Fart LakeSexsquatch 2Sexsquatch: The Legend Of Blood Stool CreekTerror At Blood Fart LakeSki WolfMulva: Demon Ass KickerMulva 2: Kill Teen Ape!Mulva: Zombie Ass Kicker!June 24HobgoblinsVice AcademyBabe WatchJune 26Cult Movie Friday: Teenage ExorcistCult Movie Friday: BiohazardMonster Monday: The Great Yokai War: GuardiansJune 27Strippers Vs WerewolvesJune 28Nightmarish (vertical horror series)Give Me Back My BodyGushRecalculatingUnholy SongJune 29ScarecrowsScream of the WolfThe AlternateJune 30: Drive-In DayFire IslandRealm of ShadowsThe Bermuda Triangle ProjectApologyDeathmoon
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