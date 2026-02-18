BODYCAM: Trailer And Poster Drop For Brandon Christensen's Latest, Premieres on Shudder Next Month

The trailer and poster for Brandon Christensen's horror flick, Bodycam, have arrived.

The latest film from Canadian filmmaker Brandon Christensen, whose slasher flick Night of the Reaper recently premiered on the streaming platform Shudder, will also debut there on Friday, March 13th.

That is the second Friday the 13th in a row this year. Just saying.

Coming in at a sleek 75 minutes, this one looks to waste no time ramping up the thrills and chills. We were told to think End of Watch meets Event Horizon.

Directed by Brandon Christensen (Night of the Reaper, Still/Born) Starring Jaime Callica and Sean Rogerson STREAMING ON SHUDDER FRIDAY, MARCH 13TH When two police officers show up to investigate a domestic dispute, a startling escalation leads to a tragic accident. Not wanting to be crucified by the public, the officers attempt to cover it up - only to reveal that their body cameras aren't the only things watching them.

Bodycam stars Jaime Callica, Sean Rogerson, Catherine Lough Haggquist, Angel Prater, and Keegan Connor Tracy.