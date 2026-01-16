Friday One Sheet: WUTHERING HEIGHTS

After some rather underwhelming key art for Emerald (Saltburn) Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Bronte's cult-lit classic, Wuthering Heights, the character posters come through with a cold and tactile pair of character posters. I have highlighted Margot Robbie's Catherine Earnshaw here for the layers of gauze and fog and sky.



As she walks along the Yorkshire Moors in an elaborate wedding dress, she surrounded by the hazy mists; her train uplifted by the languid morning air. You can see the hills in different shades in the background, further framing her form. It is grim and cold. Against the angst and the passion of a potential coupling, this is about as a succinct an image as one might get for the story. Robbie, of course, has just the right poise here.



The title card is framed by the director's credit and release date. (I suppose you could classify this as a teaser poster, given the lack of main credit block, even as the film is releasing in a couple of weeks, and several other posters and key art have been released).



Given it's UK setting, one wonders why there is not a QUAD style poster released (point me to it if you know of one) given the horizontal framing and lines here.