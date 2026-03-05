KINTSUKUROI, Sweeping Historical Epic, Acquired by Margin Films, Heads for Broadcast World Premiere

Described as "a sweeping historical epic," Kerwin Berk's Kintsukuroi has been acquired by Margin Films, along with the filmmaker's debut feature, Infinity and Chashu Ramen. Per an official release: "Both films will make their broadcast world premiere on AAM.tv, also known as AsianAmericanMovies.com, on May 19, 2026, in celebration of API Heritage Month."

Pictured above: Ryan Takemiya and Kealoha Nakamura in Kintsukuroi.

The film has been making the rounds on the festival circuit, and sounds quite emotional. It "chronicles the forced incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans under President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II," according to its official synopsis. "The film follows two Northern California families whose lives are destroyed as they are torn from their homes and sent to desolate prison camps, while their sons fight bravely on European battlefields.

"Spanning continents and generations, Kintsukuroi is a powerful portrait of resilience and dignity in the face of injustice--an intimate human drama set against one of America's darkest chapters."

Quoting further from the official release: "When I first saw Kintsukuroi, I was mesmerized by the depth of heart and visual poetry Kerwin achieved on a self-financed budget of just $30,000," said Quentin Lee, managing director of Margin Films and Chief Creative Officer of AAM.tv. "I've never encountered a feature that approaches the subject of Japanese Incarceration with such intimacy, authenticity, and emotional power. Kintsukuroi moved me profoundly -- and compelled me to champion the film so it can reach the wider audience it so deeply deserves."

More from the release below:

"As a Bay Area independent film companion piece, Infinity and Chashu Ramen, made in 2013, is a magical realism dramedy about two spirits connecting the lives of dozens of residents of San Francisco's Japantown as told through a series of six interwoven vignettes.

In his own statement on the acquisitions, Berk said, "Our mission at Ikeibi Films has always been to tell Asian American stories in our own voice, using our own talent both in front of and behind the camera. Kintsukuroi is a culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of talented people who believe the message of the film is critically important given the current state of affairs in this country. We're incredibly grateful to Quentin and his team for helping us to achieve that goal by bringing Kintsukuroi to a much wider audience. We look forward to a lasting partnership."

"Berk is currently in development on his third feature, I Company, another historical epic about the 442 Regimental Combat Team, a segregated Japanese American unit being remembered today for its brave actions in World War II. Lee negotiated the deal on Margin Films' behalf and Berk negotiated on his own behalf.

"Kerwin Berk is a Sansei self-taught filmmaker who was born and raised in San Francisco's Japantown. He is a former award-winning journalist who worked at newspapers and wire services both here and abroad for more than 25 years. His last stop was at his hometown paper - the San Francisco Chronicle. Today, he is an independent filmmaker and founder of Ikeibi Films.

"AAM.tv aka AsianAmericanMovies.com is a global niché streaming platform with a focus on English language Asian diasporic content, co-owned by Canada's Margin Films Ltd and their US sister company Margin Films."

