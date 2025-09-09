Brooklyn Horror 2025: QUEENS OF THE DEAD to Open Borough Genre Fest, Full Lineup Announced

The gang over at Brooklyn Horror has announced the lineup for this year's edition, celebrating their tenth year of bringing an eclectic mix of genre cinema from around the world to the New York borough.

Tina Romero's hilarious zom-com Queens of the Dead is all set to open this year's festival and Karamdonna, the new film from Aleksandar Radivojevic, co-writer of the cult shocker A Serbian Film, will close out the week.

Two world premieres this year: Adama MacDonald's This is Not a Test and Connor Marsden's Violence will debut there. Recent debuts The Holy Boy and Crushed will continue their festival tours. And few things say New York genre cinema than Lloyd Kaufman and Troma Films. Lily Kaufman's doc Occupy Cannes plays at the festival this year.

All the films andt the scedule can be found here