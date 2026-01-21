Criterion in April 2026: JOHN SINGLETON'S HOOD TRILOGY, Bi Gan's RESURRECTION, Much More

How could I lose track of Criterion's latest announcement? Apologies, but if you haven't heard yet, there are multiple reasons to be excited and start saving up for their April 2026 releases.

The lineup starts with John Single's Hood Trilogy, which collects his classic debut, Boyz n the Hood (1991), along with the less immediately appreciated Poetic Justice (1993), starring Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur, and Baby Boy (2001), starring Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson.

That's only a starting point, however. As part of Criterion's new Premieres label, Bi Gan's Resurrection will be issued on Blu-ray and DVD. (See our review by Daniel Eagan), Another item of special interest to us here at Screen Anarchy is Eclipse Series 48: Kinuyo Tanaka Directs, which brings attention to the actor turned director and six films she directed between 1953 and 1962, all available on Blu-ray.

Going back to the past, four more great films are heading our way, in reverse chronological order: bold comedy genius in Monty Python's Life of Brian (in 4K), John Boorman's superb thriller Point Blank (in 4K), Charles Vidor's moody noir Gilda (in 4K), and Ernst Lubitsch's frothy comedy Trouble in Paradise (in 4K). Truly, there's something for everyone, on glorious physical media.

Visit the official Criterion Collection site for more information and to place your orders.