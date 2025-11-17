Opening This Week: SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE, ANGEL'S EYE, Plus 2 FYC Contenders and a Drama

As we move into the latter half of November, some of our critics are swamped with "For Your Consideration" screenings and/or screeners, which are meant to tout films for awards consideration by local critics groups.

Two of those contenders are heading for wide release this week, so let's dispose of those first. (No judgments yet!)

Rental Family

The film opens Friday, November 21, only in movie theaters, via Searchlight Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

The film's premise initially made me flinch away: "An American actor in Tokyo struggling to find purpose lands an unusual gig: working for a Japanese 'rental family' agency, playing stand-in roles for strangers. He rediscovers purpose, belonging, and the beauty of human connection."

Then I saw the name of the director: Hikari, who has helmed episodes of the brilliant Beef, as well as episodes of the better-than-expected American reporter in Japan series Tokyo Vice. So, I'm hopeful that Rental Family will be better than expected. Look for our review later this week.

Wicked: For Good

The film opens Friday, November 21, only in movie theaters, via Universal Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Rarely has a wide-release sequel interested me less; not every the fabulous Michelle Yeoh explaining the setup on Graham Norton's talk show stirred my kettle. But if you (or your loved one) saw the first musical installment and can't wait for more, it will arrive this week.

Now, what about the meatiest contender for everyone's attention?

Sisu: Road to Revenge

The film opens Friday, November 14, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Our own Kurt Halfyard saw the film at Toronto After Dark last month and introduced his review thusly:

"After the epic Western-Thunderdome Nazi-killing smorgasbord that was Sisu, Finnish director Jalmari Helander returns to his large northern Europe canvas for another round of battle with Finland's enemies. This time, it's in the key of Mad Max: Fury Road, against an arrogant and sadistic Soviet Army, in Sisu: Road to Revenge (hereafter, Sisu 2)."

In a review full of irresistible pull-quotes, I'll pull one more: "​​ If the first Sisu was nuke-the-fridge kind of fun, Sisu 2 launches the fridge, the house, and the whole neighbourhood into the whirlwind."

A restored early work by an animation master opens this Wednesday , so please take special note of its very interesting pedigree.

Angel's Egg

The film opens Wednesday, November 19, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

"What do birds dream of?" Director Mamoru Oshii, who would go on to make Ghost in the Shell, answers that question in stunning fashion. Coinciding with the film's 40th anniversary, the film has received a director-approved 4K restoration for its "first-ever North American-wide theatrical release," per an official release.

Look for our review tomorrow. For now, watch the trailer.

If you'd like a more traditional-style arthouse drama with a modern-day theme, here's a film from India.

Cactus Pears

The film opens Friday, November 19, only in movie theaters, via Strand Releasing. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes -- click on "Screenings."

This is definitely a film that requires patience, as it moves deliberately to establish the restrictive society in which the two leads must live. It does have a good ending, though.

Officially: "Anand, a 30-something city dweller compelled to spend a 10-day mourning period for his father in the rugged countryside of western India, tenderly bonds with a local farmer who is struggling to stay unmarried. As the mourning ends, forcing his return, Anand must decide the fate of his relationship born under duress."

