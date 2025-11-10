Opening This Week: Edgar Wright's THE RUNNING MAN, John Swab's KING IVORY

Edgar Wright dominates our thoughts this week, but there are other action movies out this week too.

The Running Man

The film opens Friday, November 14, only in movie theaters, via Paramount Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

'Tis the season for Stephen King adaptations. With The Long Walk out last month, followed by It: Welcome to Derry scaring up streaming service HBO Max, here comes Edgar Wright's adaptation of King's novel, which was previously adapted into a film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

We know from past experience that Edgar Wright is not content to simply churn out another I.P. retreat, so we can't wait. Glen Powell and Josh Brolin star. Here's the official synopsis:

"In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television--a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

"Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite--and a threat to the entire system.

"As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

King Ivory

The film opens Friday, November 14, only in movie theaters, via Saban Films and Roadside Attractions.

James Badge Dale, who brings simmering intensity to every role, Ben Foster, who has a great swaggering sneer, and Michael Mando, who was absolutely fantastic in Better Call Saul, lead a crime picture that promises a little something extra.

We'll have coverage, with both a review and an interview, later. For now, watch the trailer for a bruising tease.

Muzzle: City of Wolves

The film opens Friday, November 14, only in movie theaters, via RLJE Films.

Aaron Eckhart, described as "former cop, troubled past," seeks revenge. For something. Does it matter?

Maybe. "Jake Rosser is haunted by PTSD from his days as a K-9 officer and endeavors to lead a peaceful life with his family and retired K-9 companion, Socks," according to the official synopsis. "But the tranquility quickly dissolves when a ruthless gang targets them in a brutal attack.

"Determined to protect his loved ones, Jake and his new K-9 partner Argos delve into a violent underbelly of crime where Jake confronts corrupt officials, uncovers a perilous drug trafficking ring and battles his own inner demons."

Trap House

The film opens Friday, November 14, only in movie theaters, via Aura Entertainment.

Dave Bautista -- who gives good glare -- leads what looks like a meat and potatoes thriller, with cops vs. gangster, with a good supporting cast, including Bobby Cannavale, Jack Champion, Sophia Lillies, and Tony Dalton, who was incredibly menacing in Better Call Saul.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't

The film opens Friday, November 14, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

I did not vibe with the first two entries in what's become a franchise, so I'll be interested what our reviewer makes of the latest installment, as stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, and Morgan Freeman aim to earn their paychecks by making the money disappear at the box office.

The official synopsis keeps it brief: "A diamond heist reunites retired Horsemen illusionists with new performers Greenblatt, Smith and Sessa as they target dangerous criminals." Help yourself.

Opening This Week celebrates the theatrical experience.

