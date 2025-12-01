Opening This Week: LITTLE TROUBLE GIRLS, ROSEMEAD, JUJUTSU KAISEN: EXECUTION

Beyond wide releases Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (official site) and Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (official site), here's our guide to independent and international films opening this week in movie theaters.

Little Trouble Girls

The film opens Friday, December 5 only in movie theaters, via Kino Lorber. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

We're so excited about the debut film by Urška Djukić that we published as soon as the embargo expired today. Read Kyle Logan's excellent, just-published review to learn more.

Rosemead

The film opens Friday, December 5, only in movie theaters, via Vertical. Visit Fandango for locations and showtimes.

Official synopsis: "Inspired by a harrowing true story, Lucy Liu transforms in a riveting, career-redefining performance as an ailing woman who takes drastic measures to protect her troubled teenage son." Eric Lin directed.

Look for our review later this week.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

The film opens Friday, December 5, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

I sampled the first episode of the first season of the series back in 2020, and I liked the humor and wild energy. A second season followed in 2023. What is this, then?

Official synopsis: "For the first time on the big screen, the Shibuya Incident -- the greatest battle in Jujutsu Kaisen to date -- will be presented in a special compilation format. Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution presents the debut of the first two episodes of Season 3's upcoming arc, 'Culling Game Part 1' ahead of its January 2026 streaming debut. By connecting the directly linked episodes of the 'Shibuya Incident' and 'Culling Game,' arcs, the story transforms into a new experience crafted specially for the big screen."

Under Current (orig. Noi Mok)

The film opens Friday, December 5, only in select movie theaters in Canada and U.S., via China Lion.

Directed by Alan Mak, which instantly piqued my interest. The cast looks great too, led by Aaron Kwok, Simon Yam, and Francis Ng. The trailer seals the deal.

Official Synopsis: "Conscientious lawyer Ma Yingfung teams up with 'playboy sheriff" O Dingbong to investigate charity chairman Gou Singman, only to discover that beneath the guise of charity, 'public goodwill' is being treated as 'capital business.'"

100 Nights of Hero

The film opens Friday, December 5, only in movie theaters, via IFC Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Julia Jackman directed what's been described as a modern fairy tale. I love the synopsis, too.

Official synopsis: "When a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Maika Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Emma Corrin), is thrown into chaos."

Frontier Crucible

The film opens Friday, December 5, in movie theaters and on digital, via Well Go USA.

Westerns are forever, I think. Or, at least, the sub-genre continues to attract filmmakers who want to make their own Western. A couple of recognizable names (William H. Macy, Thomas Jane) are in the supporting cast, so this might be worth a look.

Official Synopsis: "A desperately needed wagon full of medical supplies falls victim to an Apache attack. The only man who can guide it through to its destination is Merrick Beckford, but in order to get there, he'll need to enlist the help of a trio of dangerous outlaws hell-bent on survival. When they accidentally kill an Apache scout, all bets are off, and survival is the name of the game in director Travis Mills's western thriller."

