SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE Official Trailer: Sequel to Smash Action Hit Blows up Even Harder

If I may rewrite Michael Palin's famous ode to the country of Finland? Finland, Finland, Finland! The country you don't quite want to be, if you've murdered an ex-soldier's family!

As the poster suggests, Finnish ex-soldier Aatami Korpi is not yet entirely out of the revenge business. He stands atop a small mountain of wreckage, a Russian sub-machine gun in each hand. If it is not on fire, it soon will be.

Sisu: Road to Revenge, the sequel to the out-of-nowhere smash action hit, will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest next month. Today, the official trailer dropped, and oh boy, everything has been turned up a notch, or ten. This looks amazing. The inclusion of Stephen Lang as the main villain does not hurt the flick at all.

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE is a wall-to-wall cinematic action event, a sequel to the original sleeper hit SISU. Returning to the house where his family was brutally murdered during the war, “the man who refuses to die” (Jorma Tommila) dismantles it, loads it on a truck, and is determined to rebuild it somewhere safe in their honor. When the Red Army commander who killed his family (Stephen Lang from Don’t Breathe) comes back hellbent on finishing the job, a relentless, eye-popping cross-country chase ensues - a fight to the death, full of clever, unbelievable action set pieces.

Sisu: Road to Revenge rolls out bloody revenge in cinemas on November 21st, 2025.