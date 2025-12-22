Shudder in January: MOTHER OF LIES, CHAIN REACTIONS, BEAST OF WAR and More!
We have pulled ourselves out of holiday hibernation to bring you news of Shudder's plans for the first month of the new year.
Down in the gallery below you will find dates and descriptions for the new Adams Family film, Mother of Lies, the new Alexandre O Philippe documentary, Chain Reactions, along with the latest from Kiah Roache Turner, Beast of War. Be sure not to miss, Joshua Erkman's A Desert, and Daniel DelPurgatorio's Marshmallow.
Two of the "28" zombie moves are coming next month, as well as the first two Texas Chain Saw Massacre. A couple of movies that tell you "Don't" are also in the mix.
Everything in the rep program is below, the originals are in the gallery.
SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTSWatch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:January 2: “Macabre Magic” Watch Party – The Jester 2 and MagicJanuary 9: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Watch Party – Titles TBAJanuary 16: “Soldiers, Sailors, & Scares” Watch Party – Beast of War and Dog SoldiersJanuary 23: “The Adams Family” Watch Party – Mother of Flies and HellbenderJanuary 30: “Director Bob Clark” Watch Party – Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things and DeathdreamSHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**January 1Shark NightA weekend at a lake house in the Louisiana Gulf turns into a nightmare for seven vacationers as they are subjected to shark attacks.Carrie (1976)Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom.28 Days LaterFour weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors find sanctuary.28 Weeks LaterSix months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan.From BeyondA group of scientists have developed the Resonator, a machine which allows whoever is within range to see beyond normal perceptible reality. But when the experiment succeeds, they are immediately attacked by terrible life form.The OtherUnable to conceive, a couple seeks to build a family with a young orphan, survivor of a tragic childhood. But their act of love turns to horror when they realize the violence in their foster’s past has returned to destroy the new family.Bone TomahawkIn the Old West, a small-town sheriff and his rag-tag posse set out to rescue several townspeople from a brutal cave-dwelling, cannibalistic Indian tribe. Starring Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson and Matthew Fox.The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2A radio host is victimized by the cannibal family as a former Texas marshal hunts them.January 9The Texas Chain Saw MassacreFive friends head out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. On the way, they stumble across what appears to be a deserted house, only to discover something sinister within. Something armed with a chainsaw.Don’t Torture a DucklingWhen a southern Italian town is rocked by a string of child murders, the police and two urban outcasts search for the culprit amid scapegoating within the superstitious community.Don’t Go Into the WoodsFour friends camping in the woods inadvertently stumble upon the domain of a maniacal killer.January 10In the Mouth of MadnessAn insurance investigator begins discovering that the impact a horror writer’s books have had on his fans is more than inspirational.January 12Founders DayA small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election.The Severed SunMagpie lives in an isolated church community ruled over by her father, The Pastor. When a man is murdered, paranoia sets in and people start to whisper about a strange ‘Beast’ that lives in the forest.
MOTHER OF FLIES
Shudder Original Film
Directed by John Adams, Zelda Adams and Toby Poser
Streaming On Shudder January 23
Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UKI
Synopsis
Mickey faces a deadly diagnosis, but she isn’t ready to die yet. Heading into the woods with her father, she seeks dark magic at the hands of mysterious recluse, Solveig, who has an intimate relationship with death and roots that go deep in the land. For three days, Mickey endures Solveig’s extreme rituals of death magic. But every cure has its cost, and every curse is another’s gift. As buried secrets claw their way to the surface, the veil between the living and the dead begins to unravel, and Mickey finds herself facing dark truths that only the dead and the dying can know.
