Shudder in January: MOTHER OF LIES, CHAIN REACTIONS, BEAST OF WAR and More!

We have pulled ourselves out of holiday hibernation to bring you news of Shudder's plans for the first month of the new year.

Down in the gallery below you will find dates and descriptions for the new Adams Family film, Mother of Lies, the new Alexandre O Philippe documentary, Chain Reactions, along with the latest from Kiah Roache Turner, Beast of War. Be sure not to miss, Joshua Erkman's A Desert, and Daniel DelPurgatorio's Marshmallow.

Two of the "28" zombie moves are coming next month, as well as the first two Texas Chain Saw Massacre. A couple of movies that tell you "Don't" are also in the mix.

Everything in the rep program is below, the originals are in the gallery.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including: January 2: “Macabre Magic” Watch Party – The Jester 2 and Magic January 9: “The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs” Watch Party – Titles TBA January 16: “Soldiers, Sailors, & Scares” Watch Party – Beast of War and Dog Soldiers January 23: “The Adams Family” Watch Party – Mother of Flies and Hellbender January 30: “Director Bob Clark” Watch Party – Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things and Deathdream SHUDDER RESURRECTED **Repertory Titles New to Shudder** January 1 Shark Night A weekend at a lake house in the Louisiana Gulf turns into a nightmare for seven vacationers as they are subjected to shark attacks. Carrie (1976) Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. 28 Days Later Four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors find sanctuary. 28 Weeks Later Six months after the rage virus was inflicted on the population of Great Britain, the US Army helps to secure a small area of London for the survivors to repopulate and start again. But not everything goes according to plan. From Beyond A group of scientists have developed the Resonator, a machine which allows whoever is within range to see beyond normal perceptible reality. But when the experiment succeeds, they are immediately attacked by terrible life form. The Other Unable to conceive, a couple seeks to build a family with a young orphan, survivor of a tragic childhood. But their act of love turns to horror when they realize the violence in their foster’s past has returned to destroy the new family. Bone Tomahawk In the Old West, a small-town sheriff and his rag-tag posse set out to rescue several townspeople from a brutal cave-dwelling, cannibalistic Indian tribe. Starring Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson and Matthew Fox. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 2 A radio host is victimized by the cannibal family as a former Texas marshal hunts them. January 9 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Five friends head out to rural Texas to visit the grave of a grandfather. On the way, they stumble across what appears to be a deserted house, only to discover something sinister within. Something armed with a chainsaw. Don’t Torture a Duckling When a southern Italian town is rocked by a string of child murders, the police and two urban outcasts search for the culprit amid scapegoating within the superstitious community. Don’t Go Into the Woods Four friends camping in the woods inadvertently stumble upon the domain of a maniacal killer. January 10 In the Mouth of Madness An insurance investigator begins discovering that the impact a horror writer’s books have had on his fans is more than inspirational. January 12 Founders Day A small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings in the days leading up to a heated mayoral election. The Severed Sun Magpie lives in an isolated church community ruled over by her father, The Pastor. When a man is murdered, paranoia sets in and people start to whisper about a strange ‘Beast’ that lives in the forest.