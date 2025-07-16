MOTHER OF FLIES: Shudder Acquires Latest From Adams Family Ahead of Fantasia Bow
We read somewhere yesterday, in one of the trades, that the Adams Family have set some kind of record at Fantasia - the first filmmakers to have the most consecutive world premieres at the festival with five!
Consistancy is key and Shudder appears to have followed suit and picked up their third film film from the family. After picking up recent Adams Family films Hell Hole and Hellbender Shudder has acquired their new film, the haunted fairy tale, Mother of Flies.
In MOTHER OF FLIES, Mickey faces a deadly diagnosis, but she isn’t ready to die yet. Heading into the woods with her father, she seeks dark magic at the hands of mysterious recluse, Solveig, who has an intimate relationship with death and roots that go deep in the land. For three days, Mickey endures Solveig’s extreme rituals of death magic. But every cure has its cost, and every curse is another’s gift. As buried secrets claw their way to the surface, the veil between the living and the dead begins to unravel, and Mickey finds herself facing dark truths that only the dead and the dying can know.
Mother of Flies will premiere at Fantasia on July 24th. Our own Josh featured the flick in our curtain raiser for this year's festival.
Ever since The Adams Family (Zelda Adams, John Adams, and Toby Poser) burst onto the scene with 2018’s The Deeper You Dig, they’ve been among the most exciting filmmaking teams in the genre world. Over the years they’ve tackled ghosts, witches, creature features, sideshow freaks, and now with Mother of Flies, witches AND necromancy! Sign me up!
Shudder will release Mother of Flies on the streaming platform in North America, UK/IRE and AUS/NZ in 2026.
