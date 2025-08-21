CRUSHED Trailer & Key Art Exclusive: Steve Oram Stars in Simon Rumley's New Thriller

This looks to be harrowing stuff. No one should delight in watching dramatizations of child trafficking, but it does promise to send chills down our spines. Plus, having Steve Oram involved elevates your film, no matter what the British actor is asked to do.

Crushed is an unflinching, character driven thriller, shot in Bangkok, Thailand. It follows a family, led by a priest named Father Daniel, whose faith and resilience are tested when their daughter is kidnapped, leading to an intense journey of discovery and justice.

It is always an exciting time when we get to introduce everyone to a new project from director Simon Rumley. Today, we have your very first look at the trailer and key art for their new thriller, Crushed . The film just had its world premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug 16th before screenings roll out at Frightfest, Fantastic Fest, and Sitges.

Set in the suburbs of Bangkok, Crushed follows a British priest and his Thai wife, whose resilience and conflicting beliefs are tested when their young daughter is kidnapped. With the support of local authorities and a tight-knit community, the family navigates a maze of fear, faith, and desperation to find her. Shot entirely on location in Thailand, Crushed tells not only a dark yet powerful story but aims to raise awareness of such challenging contemporary issues as child trafficking and animal cruelty. As the trailer demonstrates, the film will only feature diegetic sound rather than a traditional score.

Crushed stars Steve Oram (Sightseers, A Dark Song), Sahajak Boonthanakit (Only God Forgives), and French-Thai newcomer, ten-year-old Margaux Dietrich. Crushed is the highly anticipated new feature from writer and director Simon Rumley (The Living and the Dead, Red White & Blue, Fashionista), a regular favourite on the genre film festival circuit. Rumley has won several key genre awards, including Best Short Film at Sitges, Best Feature Film at Fantastic Fest and Fantasia, and Best Director at Fantastic Fest and Frightfest, with further festivals to be announced shortly.

Rumley said of the film: “Inspired by British newspaper articles, Crushed investigates two of the most abhorrent things a human can do. To this, I added the cornerstone of Western religion: love your neighbour, forgive your enemy. It's easy for a pious man to preach forgiveness when neither he nor his family has ever been harmed, but what happens when he's confronted with his worst nightmare? The kidnapping of his young daughter.

Does he turn the other cheek? Does he forgive his enemy? Does he rail against the teachings he's spent his life living and preaching? A fascinating investigation, I thought, and the basis for an impossible decision”.

International sales agent Film Seekers is handling worldwide sales on the project. Crushed is produced by Tom Waller of De Warrenne Pictures and executive produced by Doug Abbott’s Screenprojex, Steve Jaggi, and Lionel Hicks.