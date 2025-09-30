THE HOLY BOY: Shudder Acquires Paolo Strippoli's Arthouse Horror, Plans a 2026 Release

Cool news from the folks at Shudder. They have announced the acquisition of the North American and UK/IRE rights for Paolo Strippoli's arthouse horror film, The Holy Boy. They liked what they saw after it screened at Fantastic Fest recently and moved on securing the rights for two of its three key regions of presence worldwide.

We were lucky to be asked to review it when it premiered during the Venice International Film Festival. We liked what we saw as well.

The Holy Boy evoked the same kind of admiration we felt when first watching Tomas Alfredson’s Let the Right One In back in 2008. That you were watching something beautiful happen on screen, both in story and in visual elements - and you were waiting for the tables to turn and all hell to break loose. With a sense of visual style that breathes sophistication, and a story that culminates in bursts of frantic energy as the town reaches a state of panic, it is easy to compare The Holy Boy to more recent works like Get Out and Hereditary. It is hard not to call this elevated horror. If they are not careful and continue to make these kinds of art horror flicks, Paolo Strippoli’s name could be mentioned in the same sentence as Ari Aster or Jordan Peele in the not-too-distant future.

Shudder will debut the Italian horror flick in 2026. We have included the trailer from the sales agent, Fandango Films