Friday One Sheet: THE ROWS

Minimal in design, but high in communication, Anell Samardzic's teaser design for indie horror The Rows, with only two colours (minus the textured matte-ing and the title card) and no shading gets a lot done in a prosaic fashion. At a glance, it is clear that this is a horror picture, that it features a small girl (who is packing heat) and her dog, and that it is set on a rural farm where the eponymous rows are corn.



Now is this information critical? Perhaps not. However, the long low angle gives an ominous feel, and the R rating indicated in the lower lefthand corner, means the film is likely not playing it safe.



As a teaser poster goes, you are getting a lot of bang for your buck here.



