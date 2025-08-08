Friday One Sheet: MY SUNSHINE

I am feeling whimsical in the back half of summer, and this simple design for Hiroshi Okuyama's nostalgic love story, My Sunshine, is doing the trick. Normally the Koreans excel at this kind of design, where there is little fuss beyond a great photo or still being used for the key art, and the Japanese favour business, collage, and text everywhere.



And yet here, we have a few pull quotes and the Cannes laurel at the top -- the film competed in this year;s Un Certain Regard -- the credit block blended into the the ice surface. The star of the show here is the golden lighting on the faces on the three figures. Basking is the goal here, and bask they do. Also, flipping expectations, the film is set in a wintry Japan, not a sweltering tropical summer, which is the usual case for films with sun, or sunshine, in the title.



The full figures in the frame, against a the wide open landscape and sky, and the straightforward photography here is refreshing for today's designs that typically favour close ups, collage, or maximalism.