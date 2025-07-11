Friday One Sheet: KEEPER

Director Osgood Perkins has been on a creative and productive streak. It is almost a year to the day that Longlegs was released, and he has two more features under his belt: The Monkey from earlier this year, and the forthcoming "Dark Trip" (in the parlance of the below poster's copy) Keeper.



The Longlegs marketing campaign was perhaps the best series of posters for a single film in 2024, and NEON has continued to support Perkins' work with exceptional, and in this case minimalist, key-art going forward.



The design below has a figure in a jacket photographed from a slightly low angle, but the black out of the face (minus a visible tangle of hair) is enough to be creepy and engaging at the same time. It is not so much of a burn or a cut, but more of a supernatural void. The turquoise no-nonsense serif'd font pops right out of the design, as does the tagline, "I don't like you anymore."



This is a teaser poster, simply, done right. As with most things, less is more.