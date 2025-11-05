KEEPER: A Terrfied Tatiana Maslany Features in The Final Trailer

Tatiana Maslany is just not having a good time in this final trailer for Osgood Perkins' upcoming horror flick, Keeper.

Between shots of Maslany having the best of times in this new horror flick the final trailer features quotes from the filmmaker's peers, along with a couple from our contemporaries (read: lucky bastards) on the web, who have seen the new cinematic terror.

A romantic anniversary trip to a secluded cabin turns sinister when a dark presence reveals itself, forcing a couple to confront the property's haunting past.

Keeper arrives in theaters on November 14th.