Three Times The Osgood Perkins Makes For a Very Scary, Special Day. Neon Hosts a One-Day Marathon Next Month
Neon is hosting a one-day event where fans of Osgood Perkins can watch their three latest films; Longlegs, The Monkey and their new offering, Keeper, all on the same day.
Watch all three films, in a row, in one terrifying sitting, on November 13th. One ticket gets you into all three films. Neon's list of cinemas in the U.S. hosting this event and a link for tickets can be found below.
THE HORRORS OF OSGOOD PERKINS:LONGLEGS. THE MONKEY. KEEPER.ONE TICKET. THREE NIGHTMARES. ONE DAY ONLY.On November 13th, NEON invites audiences to descend into the dark mind of Osgood Perkins for a one day only theatrical marathon of Longlegs, The Monkey, and his latest trip, Keeper. One ticket grants admission to all three films for a single night of terror.Fans attending the triple feature will be among the first to experience Keeper on the big screen, the latest and most haunting vision yet from Osgood Perkins.Master of horror James Wan calls Keeper, “a terrifying, ghostly descent into madness,” while Guillermo del Toro praises it as “horror origami that skillfully folds into itself.”This trio of films cements Osgood Perkins’ place as one of the most distinctive voices in modern horror. Participating theaters can be found below. For tickets and a complete list of showtimes, visit: https://films.neonrated.com/keeper/Albuquerque: Cinemark Century Rio PlexBaltimore: Cinemark EgyptianBoston: AMC Boston CommonCleveland: Cinemark Valley ViewCorpus Christi: Cinemark Century Corpus Christi - NEW LOCATIONDallas: Cinemark West PlanoEl Paso: Cinemark Tinseltown Las Palmas - NEW LOCATIONHarlingen: Cinemark Pharr Town CenterLos Angeles: AMC Burbank 16New York: AMC EmpireOrlando: AMC Disney SpringsPhoenix: Harkins Estrella Falls - NEW SCREENINGSacramento: Cinemark Century ArdenSan Diego: AMC Mission ValleySan Jose: Cinemark Century OakridgeSpringfield: Cinemark West Springfield
