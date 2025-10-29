Three Times The Osgood Perkins Makes For a Very Scary, Special Day. Neon Hosts a One-Day Marathon Next Month

Neon is hosting a one-day event where fans of Osgood Perkins can watch their three latest films; Longlegs, The Monkey and their new offering, Keeper, all on the same day.

Watch all three films, in a row, in one terrifying sitting, on November 13th. One ticket gets you into all three films. Neon's list of cinemas in the U.S. hosting this event and a link for tickets can be found below.