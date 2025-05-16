Shudder in June: BEST WISHES TO ALL, ASH And Early James Wan Classics
Halfway through a month and you know what that means, it is time to look ahead to next month's programming over at Shudder.
In June subscribers will get to see Yûta Shimotsu's debut feature film, Best Wishes to All, Flying Lotus's Ash and two of James Wan's earlier films, Dead Silence and the first Insidious movie.
There is some good rep programming as well, but the cherry on top has to be gonzo comedy Rats! on the 16th of June. Don't miss that one when it streams next month.
BEST WISHES TO ALLShudder Original FilmWritten and Directed by Yûta ShimotsuStreaming On Shudder June 13Available in US, CA and UKISynopsisA young woman’s visit to her grandparents’ home leads to the discovery of what’s brought them happiness, a revelation that will lead her to question her choices, sanity and reality itself.ASHShudder Exclusive FilmDirected by Flying LotusStreaming On Shudder June 20Available in US, CASynopsisOn the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (Eiza González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Aaron Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.DEAD SILENCEDirected by James WanStreaming On Shudder June 1Available in USSynopsisAfter his wife meets a grisly end, Jamie Ashen returns to his haunted hometown of Ravens Fair to find answers. His investigation leads him to the ghost of a ventriloquist named Mary Shaw who seems to have ties to his entire family tree.INSIDIOUSDirected by James WanStreaming On Shudder June 1Available in USSynopsisA family looks to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm called The Further.TV SERIESHell MotelShudder Original SeriesTwo-Episode Premiere Tuesday, June 17; New Episodes WeeklyAvailable in US, UKI and ANZSynopsisStarring Emmy® Award-winner Eric McCormack, the new horror anthology series, Hell Motel, from Slasher series creators Aaron Martin and Ian Carpenter sees a group of 10 true crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder. History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob BriggsShudder Original SeriesNew Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, June 6 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;Debuts on-demand Sunday, June 8Available in US and CASynopsisLock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.The StrainSeasons 1-4 Binge Premiere Sunday June 22Available in US, CASynopsisA mysterious viral outbreak with the hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism ravages the city of New York. Created Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan and starring Corey Stoll, David Bradley and Kevin Durand.SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTSWatch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:Friday, June 6: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBAFriday, June 13: Family Secrets Watch Party – BEST WISHES TO ALL and IMPETIGOREFriday, June 20: Modern Master: Flying Lotus Watch Party –ASH and KUSOFriday, June 27: Coming of Rage Watch Party– THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR and HELLBENDERThe Last Friday of the Month Watch Party – Featuring titles from the Shudder 10 Collection “The Movies that Made Shudder”SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**June 1HomeboundA trip to the countryside turns out to be far from idyllic for a father and his new fiancée when his kids decide the house is a little too crowded.The Loved OnesWhen Brent turns down his classmate Lola’s invitation to the prom, she concocts a wildly violent plan for revenge. Directorial debut from Sean Byrne (Dangerous Animals).Curse of the DevilA man whose ancestors executed a witch is turned into a werewolf by modern-day descendants of the executed witch.Head TraumaAfter a 20-year absence, drifter, George Walker, returns home to settle his grandmother’s estate. As if awakening from a long dream, he finds his childhood home condemned and littered with the remnants of squatters. In the midst of trying to save his past, George falls and strikes his head, triggering an onslaught of vivid nightmares and waking visions.Dark WindowsA group of teenagers take a trip to an isolated summerhouse in the countryside. What starts as a peaceful getaway turns into a horrific nightmare when a masked man begins to terrorize them in the most gruesome ways.The WardAn institutionalized young woman becomes terrorized by a ghost.LadyworldEight teenage girls become trapped in an endless birthday party after a massive earthquake. The girls’ sanity and psyches dissolve as they run out of food and water.We Kill for LoveA documentary that goes in search of the forgotten world of the direct-to-video erotic thriller, an American film genre that once dominated late night cable television and the shelves of neighborhood video stores.June 9Alien OutpostA documentary crew follows an elite unit of soldiers in the wake of an alien invasion.SputnikThe lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship incident hasn’t returned home alone – hiding inside his body is a dangerous creature.Lips of BloodFrederick sees a photograph of a ruined seaside castle, which triggers a strange childhood memory. He then goes on a strange quest to find to find the castle and the beautiful woman who lives there.FascinationA young man becomes suspicious when his recently widowed mother decides to re-marry soon after his stepfather’s death.The Grapes of DeathA young woman discovers that the pesticide being sprayed on vineyards is turning people into killer zombies.Requiem for a VampireTwo girls on the run get lost in the French countryside, and wind up in a haunted chateau occupied by an ailing vampire and his servants.Shiver of the VampiresA young honeymooning couples stop for the night at an ancient castle. Unbeknownst to them, the castle is home to a horde of vampires, who have their own plans for the couple.The Living Dead GirlA toxic spill revives a beautiful, dead heiress who, with the help of her childhood friend, must quench her insatiable thirst for blood.The Nude VampireA young man falls in love with a beautiful woman being chased by sinister masked figures at night. He tries to track her down, and learns she’s being held captive by his father and colleagues who believe she’s a vampire.June 16Rats!In Fresno, Texas, graffiti artist Raphael’s arrest leads to his involvement in a chain of events involving a sting operation, suicide, drug deals, criminal suspicions, weapons, a newswoman, and a plutonium deal gone wrong, creating chaos.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.