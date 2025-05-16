Shudder in June: BEST WISHES TO ALL, ASH And Early James Wan Classics

There is some good rep programming as well, but the cherry on top has to be gonzo comedy Rats! on the 16th of June. Don't miss that one when it streams next month.

In June subscribers will get to see Yûta Shimotsu's debut feature film, Best Wishes to All , Flying Lotus's Ash and two of James Wan's earlier films, Dead Silence and the first Insidious movie.

Halfway through a month and you know what that means, it is time to look ahead to next month's programming over at Shudder.

BEST WISHES TO ALL

Shudder Original Film

Written and Directed by Yûta Shimotsu

Streaming On Shudder June 13

Available in US, CA and UKI

Synopsis

A young woman’s visit to her grandparents’ home leads to the discovery of what’s brought them happiness, a revelation that will lead her to question her choices, sanity and reality itself.

ASH

Shudder Exclusive Film

Directed by Flying Lotus

Streaming On Shudder June 20

Available in US, CA

Synopsis

On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya (Eiza González) awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion (Aaron Paul) arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

DEAD SILENCE

Directed by James Wan

Streaming On Shudder June 1

Available in US

Synopsis

After his wife meets a grisly end, Jamie Ashen returns to his haunted hometown of Ravens Fair to find answers. His investigation leads him to the ghost of a ventriloquist named Mary Shaw who seems to have ties to his entire family tree.

INSIDIOUS

Directed by James Wan

Streaming On Shudder June 1

Available in US

Synopsis

A family looks to prevent evil spirits from trapping their comatose child in a realm called The Further.

TV SERIES

Hell Motel

Shudder Original Series

Two-Episode Premiere Tuesday, June 17; New Episodes Weekly

Available in US, UKI and ANZ

Synopsis

Starring Emmy® Award-winner Eric McCormack, the new horror anthology series, Hell Motel, from Slasher series creators Aaron Martin and Ian Carpenter sees a group of 10 true crime obsessives invited to the opening weekend of the newly renovated Cold River Motel, the site of a 30-year-old unsolved Satanic Mass Murder. History repeats itself when the guests get stranded and start getting knocked off one by one during a murder spree that grows exponentially more gruesome than the original with each kill.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Shudder Original Series

New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, June 6 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;

Debuts on-demand Sunday, June 8

Available in US and CA

Synopsis

Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.

The Strain

Seasons 1-4 Binge Premiere Sunday June 22

Available in US, CA

Synopsis

A mysterious viral outbreak with the hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism ravages the city of New York. Created Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan and starring Corey Stoll, David Bradley and Kevin Durand.

SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS

Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:

Friday, June 6: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBA

Friday, June 13: Family Secrets Watch Party – BEST WISHES TO ALL and IMPETIGORE

Friday, June 20: Modern Master: Flying Lotus Watch Party –ASH and KUSO

Friday, June 27: Coming of Rage Watch Party– THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR and HELLBENDER

The Last Friday of the Month Watch Party – Featuring titles from the Shudder 10 Collection “The Movies that Made Shudder”

SHUDDER RESURRECTED

**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**

June 1

Homebound

A trip to the countryside turns out to be far from idyllic for a father and his new fiancée when his kids decide the house is a little too crowded.

The Loved Ones

When Brent turns down his classmate Lola’s invitation to the prom, she concocts a wildly violent plan for revenge. Directorial debut from Sean Byrne (Dangerous Animals).

Curse of the Devil

A man whose ancestors executed a witch is turned into a werewolf by modern-day descendants of the executed witch.

Head Trauma

After a 20-year absence, drifter, George Walker, returns home to settle his grandmother’s estate. As if awakening from a long dream, he finds his childhood home condemned and littered with the remnants of squatters. In the midst of trying to save his past, George falls and strikes his head, triggering an onslaught of vivid nightmares and waking visions.

Dark Windows

A group of teenagers take a trip to an isolated summerhouse in the countryside. What starts as a peaceful getaway turns into a horrific nightmare when a masked man begins to terrorize them in the most gruesome ways.

The Ward

An institutionalized young woman becomes terrorized by a ghost.

Ladyworld

Eight teenage girls become trapped in an endless birthday party after a massive earthquake. The girls’ sanity and psyches dissolve as they run out of food and water.

We Kill for Love

A documentary that goes in search of the forgotten world of the direct-to-video erotic thriller, an American film genre that once dominated late night cable television and the shelves of neighborhood video stores.

June 9

Alien Outpost

A documentary crew follows an elite unit of soldiers in the wake of an alien invasion.

Sputnik

The lone survivor of an enigmatic spaceship incident hasn’t returned home alone – hiding inside his body is a dangerous creature.

Lips of Blood

Frederick sees a photograph of a ruined seaside castle, which triggers a strange childhood memory. He then goes on a strange quest to find to find the castle and the beautiful woman who lives there.

Fascination

A young man becomes suspicious when his recently widowed mother decides to re-marry soon after his stepfather’s death.

The Grapes of Death

A young woman discovers that the pesticide being sprayed on vineyards is turning people into killer zombies.

Requiem for a Vampire

Two girls on the run get lost in the French countryside, and wind up in a haunted chateau occupied by an ailing vampire and his servants.

Shiver of the Vampires

A young honeymooning couples stop for the night at an ancient castle. Unbeknownst to them, the castle is home to a horde of vampires, who have their own plans for the couple.

The Living Dead Girl

A toxic spill revives a beautiful, dead heiress who, with the help of her childhood friend, must quench her insatiable thirst for blood.

The Nude Vampire

A young man falls in love with a beautiful woman being chased by sinister masked figures at night. He tries to track her down, and learns she’s being held captive by his father and colleagues who believe she’s a vampire.

June 16

Rats!

In Fresno, Texas, graffiti artist Raphael’s arrest leads to his involvement in a chain of events involving a sting operation, suicide, drug deals, criminal suspicions, weapons, a newswoman, and a plutonium deal gone wrong, creating chaos.