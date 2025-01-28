RATS! Trailer: Hilarious Cringe Comedy Coming to Theaters And VOD Soon

This is one of those better late than never things.

We knew that the trailer for Carl Fry and Maxwell Nalevansky's cringe comedy, Rats! had come out a few days ago but somehow we failed to follow through on sharing it with you. Aware of our folly we are here to rectify that error. There is no time like the present to share that trailer with you and put this movie on your radar.

Our friends at Yellow Veil Picturs are releasing Rats! in theaters on February 28th, followed by VOD on March 11th, 2025.

It's 2007 in Pfresno, Texas. Raphael is in county jail following an arrest for graffiti. He's a good kid. It's just graffiti. So you can't blame Raphael for the events that unfold after his arrest. He's not responsible for the sting operation, Pflophaus' new mix-tape, Officer Williams and her delusional suspicions, the meth pipes, the FBI, the rich kids with nothing to lose, Mateo, Larry the pig, all the knives, the local aspiring TV newswoman, the plutonium deal gone wrong, or anyone who may or may not die due to that deal turning sour. None of it is Raphael's fault, but it is his problem.

A couple of us caught Rats! when it played at Fantasia this past Summer. I liked it so much that I pressed for it to be included in another film festival that I program for elsewhere in the country, later that year. Josh reviewed it out of Fantasia and among the glowing comments he made about the film, one of which is included in the trailer, he also mentioned this early in his review.

The millennial cringe comedy is recent subgenre that can either go really well, or really badly and Rats! belongs firmly in the former group. Embracing a kind of absurdist reality that would make John Waters proud, Fry and Nalevansky swing for the fences with every single scene, creating a wall to wall laugh riot that manages to overcome the potential for disaster that often results with films in the genre.

The cast of Rats! includes Danielle Evon Ploeger, Luke Wilcox, Darius Autry, Khali Sykes, Ariel Ash, Jacob Wysocki, and John Ennis.