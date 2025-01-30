ASH Trailer: The New Sci-Fi Horror From Director Flying Lotus

With Sundance soon appearing in everyone's rearview mirrors our attentions turn to SXSW in just over a month's time. One of those tickets that we'll be elbowing our way towards is for Ash, the upcoming sci-fi horror from Flying Lotus.

On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Starring Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) Ash will have its World Premiere at SXSW before landing in cinemas on March 21st, by way of RLJE Entertainment. The first trailer arrived today, you definitely need to take a look.

Directed and featuring an original score composed by Flying Lotus (who also has a small role in the film) Ash stars Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Kate Elliott, and Beulah Koale.

ScreenAnarchy lord and master, Todd Brown, is part of the XYZ Films family and he says he has been describing it to everyone as Mandy meets Event Horizon. It most certainly looks like it. It looks wild, and trippy, and violent. Top shelf sci-fi horror stuff is going on here. We need to see this!