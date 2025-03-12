ASH: Check Out The New Theatrical Poster For Flying Lotus' Cosmic Horror

Check out the theatrical poster for Flying Lotus' upcoming cosmic horror, Ash. The flick had its world premiere at SXSW yesterday. RLJE Films and Shudder are handling the theatrical and streaming releases, starting in cinemas on March 21st!

On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Lead actors Eiza González and Aaron Paul feature in the new version. There is likely no mistaking that this movie will be of the icky, goopy variety. If you're going into this one thinking 'fun for the whole family' one, adopt me, and two, seriously though, is that what you're thinking when you look at this?

A metric ton of stills were also sent out. We've included them below, with the trailer to serve as a reminder as to why we're so excited about this movie.