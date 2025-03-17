CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD: Your First Look at The Official Trailer is at a Theater Near You This Weekend!

Back in the day - November 17th, 1998 to be exact - if you wanted to see the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace you had to buy a ticket for Meet Joe Black, the drama fantasy starring Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins. Which Star Wars fans did, in droves. Then, after the trailer ran, everyone got up and promptly left the theater, leaving cinema staff completely bewildered and agog.

I tell you that story to tell about his news regarding the Gen Z slasher, Clown in a Cornfield. We ran the red band teaser last month and while the theatrical release is still a ways away in May the official trailer is coming out this Friday, March 21st - only in theaters.

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

The good news is, the official trailer will roll in front of screening of the highly anticipated cosmic horror Flying Lotus' Ash, starring Eiza Gonzalez and Aaron Paul. You should already be preparing to go see that, so by default you are going to see it. You are already winning!

Our own Josh caught Clown in a Cornfield when it premiered at SXSW last week.

