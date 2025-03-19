BALLERINA Official Trailer: Ana de Armas Stakes Their Claim in The Wickiverse

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

If you tuned in to the live streaming event this morning you were among the first to see the official trailer for Ballerina, a new chapter in the Wickiverse.

Ana de Armas stars as Eve, the assassin from the Ruska Roma, the very tribe that took in an orphan named John Wick. They are joined by Anjelica Huston who is The Director of the Ruska Roma, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with the late Lance Reddick (we have to do this again?!?), Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves reprising their roles from the original quartet.

Thematically it all looks very familiar. There is an obligatory fight scene in a night club where one of the baddies gets shot in the... eek! We like the sliding car in the alley bit. But a lot of footage appears to take place in the same pastoral, lakeside village. Pastoral until everyone starts blowing it all to hell. From the degree of escalation in those bits we cannot imagine they are taken from anything but the climactic battle. We shall see.

Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6th.