BALLERINA: New Stills Released Before Tomorrow's Livestream Trailer Event
I should start getting excited about the upcoming trailer release for Ballerina, a new chapter in the Wickiverse, but nooooooooo, I had spend painstaking minutes hyperlinking all nineteen social media accounts for Lionsgate and the franchise - and I don't think the ones marked 'IG' even work!
Anywhoooo. The trailer for Len Wiseman's contribution to the action franchise will debut online tomorrow morning at 7am PT/10am ET. You can tune in on any of the social pages listed below.
Four new images were released today to whip up interest in the online event. Check them out below.
Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Lionsgate has released four new BALLERINA images including first looks of Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane, as well as a new film still of Ana de Armas, in advance of tomorrow's trailer debut for the highly anticipated film.

Wick fan favorites Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane return for the latest installment in the Wick Universe. Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus join the cast of the new film which opens June 6, 2025.

Fans can tune in tomorrow at 7AM PT / 10AM ET for the livestream trailer event for the film.

The livestream will feature a special message from Ana de Armas, as well as exclusive giveaways, including an all-expense paid trip to the world premiere!

Ana de Armas stars in Ballerina, with Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane, and Keanu Reeves.
