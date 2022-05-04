Exclusive: The First Official Stills From Argentine Supernatural Horror DON'T COME BACK ALIVE (METE MIEDO)

Alright, we have a treat for all you LatAm horror fans out there. Our friends at Del Toro Films have given us the very first images from Néstor Sánchez Sotelo's supernatural thriller, Don’t Come Back Alive (Mete Miedo). The film will be presented at Marche du Film at Cannes next month.

Police officer Camila, criminal prosecutor Fátima, and police detective Ángel, are used to face extremely dangerous situations, gruesome murder cases, evil criminals. During an operation in a dangerous area, they have an encounter with a female albino figure in a suicide-by-immolation ritual. This being, more powerful than death itself, is here to play with them a wicked game.

That first image is the real kicker, giving us a look at that female albino figure, her black hand reaching around the front of another woman in what looks like a psych ward. The other two give us a look at Camila, Fatima and Angel.

We've also included a couple of the works in progress pics shared before because we think one of these sets up history of the female albino figure, showing her as a little girl. It appears to establish how long she has been around the other woman/girl in the two pics. We think they're the same woman with the albino.

Don't Come Back Alive was written by Hernán Moyano (Cold Sweat, Pussycake, El pulp negro) and stars María Abadi, Melisa Garat, Marco de la O, Ruby Vizcarra, and Fiorela Duranda.

We will keep our eyes and ears open for a world premiere and any sales that come out of Cannes.