AUXILO (HELP): New Paranormal Horror From Tamae Garateguy Begins Production This August
Auxilo (Help) was formally announced by Variety before the weekend. Alas, unheardof circumstances around a nationwide digital infrastructure outage here in Canada forbid us from following up that announcement until this morning, to get the best exposure. Auxilo, a new paranormal horror flick from Argentine director Tamae Garateguy begins production this August in and around Buenos Aires, Argentina.
I've always been intrigued by Garateguy (She Wolf, All Night Long with my friend Jimena Monteoliva (Matar al dragon)) and our friends at Del Toro Films (On the 3rd Day, The Funeral Home) are producing this new flick with Furia Films (The Last Heretic - in post) so I wanted to make sure there were as many eyes on this as possible.
It’s 1931. Emilia, a rebellious and defiant young woman, is sent by her father to a convent. Her arrival unleashes paranormal manifestations in the place, which become increasingly strong for all the residents, but even more for Emilia, like a cry for help that is impossible to ignore.
Auxilo is intriguing for reasons beyond just its director. The paranormal horror takes place in a convent in Buenos Aires during the year 1931. This is one year after the 1930 Coup D'etat and the first of many military dictatorships in Argentina over the next fifty-three years.
“I feel like this film falls into the moment. There’s a lot of anger from women. Supposedly everything is moving forward to produce more equality between men and women, and this clear setback is a little like the film that talks about all of the oppression women face. It takes place in the 1930s. I’d like to think that we’re less oppressed now, but look at what’s happening,” Garateguy told Variety.She went on: “How can the horror, the helplessness of not being able to scream and the despair it provokes be represented? In recent years, those women who are no longer there because they were murdered, scream through us, the ones that are still here.”
Of greater interest and importance, all departments in the production will be led by women, bolstering its empowerment. That's it for now, a lengthy introduciton and announcement of this new project by Garateguy. We will pester our friends at Del Toro Films for any and all information as it comes available.
