DON'T COME BACK ALIVE: New English Dub Trailer Ignores Some of The Allure, The Horror

An English dub trailer has arrived for Néstor Sánchez Sotelo's supernatural horror film out of Aregentina, Don't Come Back Alive (Mete miedo). Along with the trailer a new poster has arrived as well. Don't Come Back Alive had its world premiere at Macabro in Mexico and recently bowed in Brussels for its European premiere.

Camila is a young member of an elite police unit. During an operation in a dangerous area, she turns up in the middle of a ritual, in which their members burnt themselves to death. She suffers severe burns all over her body and goes into a coma. In her long recovery, her friend Fatima, a criminal prosecutor, and her partner and ex-boyfriend Ángel will help her. But Camila acts strange, she is distant, emotionless. The albino, a female figure who is attached to her soul since the ritual episode, is here to play a game with the three of them.

There's two strikes against this new trailer: it cuts out the original language and the horror. Clearly its earmarked for international sales and not horror fans. Shame. So we went straight to our friends in Argentina and asked after a Spanish-language trailer with subtitles. One, because its en Espanol, the right way to watch any film is in it's original language, and two, because its more violent. We think you'll agree that it's slightly better than the dub.

We're waiting our turn to have a look at Don't Come Back Alive. Stay tuned.