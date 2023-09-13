AUXILIO - THE POWER OF SIN Trailer: Next Stop For Argentine Horror Thriller, Sitges!

It's 1931. Emilia, a young rebel with a defiant spirit, is sent by her father to a convent. Her arrival unleashes paranormal manifestations in the place, which grow increasingly powerful for all the inhabitants, including the nuns and the mentally ill inmates. However, these manifestations affect Emilia the most, like an impossible-to-ignore cry for help.

With the world premiere of Tamae Garateguy's Auxilio - The Power of Sin come and gone we now turn our attention to the rest of the festival circuit to find out when and where their film will play next. The next stop on the tour is the mighty Sitges, early next month.

After its World Premiere at BIFAN festival (Korea), Auxilio- The Power of Sin will continue its international circuit at the prestigious SITGES - International Fantastic Film Festival, which takes place from October 5th to 15th in Spain. The film will present its European Premiere in the Brigadoon section, in competition for Blood Window award. Also in October, AUXILIO confirms its participation in the following festivals: GRIMMFEST - Manchester from October 6th to 8th - UK Premiere, CURTAS in Spain, and BOGOTÁ HORROR FEST in Colombia. Auxilio stars Cumelén Sanz, Marcela Benjumea, Gerardo Romano, Paula Carruega, Camila Toker, Martina Garello, Anahí Martella, and Germán Baudino.

Producer Del Toro Films has sent along a trailer and poster for the production. Due to the sensitive nature of some of the content in the trailer (the female form in all it's natural glroy) you will be directed over to YouTube.

Don't be a stranger though. Come back for more on Auxilio further down the road.