DANIELA FOREVER: Beatrice Grannò Joins Henry Golding in Nacho Vigalondo's Sci-Fi Romance

Beatrice Grannò, who exquisitely captured her character's journey in Mike White's The White Lotus, Season 2, will star opposite Henry Golding in a new film by Nacho Vigalondo, Daniela Forever.

Per the official description: "Struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of his girlfriend (Grannò) in an accident six months prior, a man (Golding) signs up for a sleep trial that allows him to reconstruct his life with her through the use of lucid dreams." Knowing Nacho Vigalondo's past work as a filmmaker, I am confident that this "sci-fi romance" will venture far beyond what might otherwise be expected from a romance, sci-fi or otherwise.

The film is set to start production in Madrid, Spain, next month. More official verbiage: "XYZ Films is financing, with investment funding coming from IPR.VC, and will continue worldwide sales at the upcoming Marché du Film in Cannes. The film is being made with the participation of Filmin and Movistar Plus+ and will be distributed in Spain by Filmax."

Projects like this one, as well as God Is a Bullet, make me happy to make the statement that follows. Full disclosure: Screen Anarchy is owned by XYZ Films.

