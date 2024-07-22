BRING THEM DOWN: First Look at Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan in Irish Thriller Bound For TIFF

Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray. Burdened by guilt over the death of his mother, Michael has isolated himself from the world. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary and his son Jack escalates, Michael is drawn into a devastating chain of events, forcing him to confront the horrors of his past and leaving both families permanently altered.

Christopher Andrews' thriller Bring Them Down, starring Christoper Abbott and Barry Keoghan among others, will have its World Premiere here in town at TIFF in September. MUBI already has streaming rights North America, the UK & Ireland, Benelux, LATAM and Turkey. They sent along our first look at the pair of actors, which you will find down below.

MUBI, the global streaming service, film distributor, and production company, has released new stills for Christopher Andrews’ gripping debut feature and MUBI Production Bring Them Down. Starring Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, Sanctuary, Possessor) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisheerin, Eternals), Bring Them Down is a suspenseful thriller that observes the escalating tensions of two farming families in the west of Ireland, whose actions have increasingly devastating consequences. The film will receive its World Premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentation section. MUBI will release the film in North America, the UK & Ireland, Benelux, LATAM and Turkey.

Written and directed by Christopher Andrews, Bring Them Down stars Christopher Abbott, Barry Keoghan, Colm Meaney, Nora-Jane Noone, Paul Ready and Susan Lynch. Produced by Ivana MacKinnon, Jacob Swan Hyam, Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, Jean-Yves Roubin, Cassandre Warnauts. Executive Produced by Efe Çakarel, Jason Ropell, Bobby Allen, Niamh Fagan, Celine Haddad, Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan. Carla MacKinnon and Julie Harkin are Associate Producers.

Bring Them Down was produced by Tailored, Wild Swim and MUBI, and co-produced by Frakas Productions, VOO et Be tv and Shelter Prod in association with Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán, RTÉ and the UK Global Screen Fund - financed by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport and administered by the BFI. Charades are handling international sales for the title.