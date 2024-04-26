Friday One Sheet: THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY

This cream-coloured, coffee focused, exercise in minimalism and symbolism is for the tight, one location 'bag of money' suspense thriller The Last Stop in Yuma County. I have no idea why, but i wish more designers would put the title of the film in quotations, it just gives things a bit more weight. Am I wrong? The chunky hand painted sign quality of the title card helps.



The film is set some time in the late 1970s, in a gas station, diner, and hotel cluster in the Arizona desert, and the cooper style of the tagline, and tucked out of the way, lower right credit block, is a subtle nod to the period, while also evoking the kind of films the Coen Brothers used to make.



The bird, which open and closes the film, gets full symbolic display with the cracked coffee mug, and are those coffee stains or blood stains? Probably both. The rest is open space. Wide open space. Given the spare design, and the unique colour, I am willing to bet that this would stand out in a line of poster-windows at a multiplex, should The ast Stop in Yuma County be given the opportunity to play there.