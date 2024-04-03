THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY: Official Trailer And Key Art For Crime Thriller, Starring Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Richard Brake

While awaiting the next fuel truck at a middle-of-nowhere Arizona rest stop, a traveling young knife salesman is thrust into a high-stakes hostage situation by the arrival of two similarly stranded bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained, ill-begotten fortune.

Be sure not to miss The Last Stop in Yuma County when it hits theaters and digital on May 10th. The debut feature from writer-director Francis Galluppi is sharp as a whip and just as lethal. The official trailer and key art were released today. Check them both out down below.

Well Go USA will release the western, crime, thriller film THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY in Theaters and On Digital May 10, 2024. The debut feature from writer-director Francis Galluppi had its World Premiere Fantastic Fest before heading to Sitges where it won the best film prize in the Orbita section.

THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY stars an ensemble cast of Jim Cummings (The Wolf of Snow Hollow), Jocelin Donahue (The House of the Devil), Sierra McCormick (The Vast of Night), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Michael Abbott Jr. (Killers of the Flower Moon), Connor Paolo (A Creature Was Stirring), Alexandra Essoe ("The Haunting of Bly Manor"), Robin Bartlett (The Fabelmans), Jon Proudstar (Reservation Dogs), Sam Huntington ("Being Human"), Ryan Masson ("Good Girls"), and Barbara Crampton (Suitable Flesh, Re-Animator), with Gene Jones (Killers of the Flower Moon), Faizon Love (Elf) and Richard Brake (Barbarian).